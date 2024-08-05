Bombardier Announces Pricing of US$250 million of Additional 6.75% Senior Notes due 2033

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has successfully priced its offering of US$250 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2033 (the “Additional Notes”). The Additional Notes will be a further issuance of, and form a single series with, the existing $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.750% Senior Notes due 2033 that were originally issued on May 29, 2025. The Additional Notes will carry a coupon of 6.750% per annum and will be sold at a price of 103.500% plus accrued interest from, and including, May 29, 2025 to, but excluding, the issue date of the Additional Notes.

The issuance of the Additional Notes is expected to close on or about September 18, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Bombardier intends to use the proceeds of the offering of the Additional Notes, together with cash on hand, (i) to fund the repayment and/or retirement of outstanding indebtedness, including the redemption of all of its remaining outstanding 7.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and such redemption, the “Conditional 2026 Notes Redemption”), and the redemption of approximately US$84 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and such redemption, the “Conditional 2027 Notes Redemption”, and together with the Conditional 2026 Notes Redemption, the “Conditional Notes Redemptions”), and (ii) to pay accrued interest and related fees and expenses. As of the date hereof, there is US$166,289,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2026 Notes and US$183,142,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2027 Notes.

Consummation of the offering of the Additional Notes and the Conditional Notes Redemptions are subject to market and other conditions, including the completion of the offering of the Additional Notes prior to the redemption date set forth in such notices of redemption, and there can be no assurance that Bombardier will be able to successfully complete these transactions on the terms described above, or at all.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities mentioned herein may be offered and sold in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The securities will be offered and sold in Canada on a private placement basis only to “accredited investors” pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Additional Notes or an offer to purchase or solicitation of an offer to sell the 2026 Notes or 2027 Notes. This announcement does not constitute a redemption notice in respect of any 2026 Notes or 2027 Notes. Any redemption of the 2026 Notes or 2027 Notes will be made pursuant to a notice of redemption under the indentures governing such notes.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche

Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Bombardier

+1 514 240 9649 Mark Masluch

Senior Director, Communications

Bombardier

+1 514 855 7167



CBJ Newsmakers