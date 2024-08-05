Bombardier Delivers the First Challenger 3500 Business Jet in Costa Rica

The delivery underscores the growing presence and global success of Bombardier in Central America

The Challenger 3500 is ideally suited for the Central American market, offering the perfect balance of range, efficiency, and versatility to connect key regional cities

MONTRÉAL, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced the delivery of its first Challenger 3500 business jet in Costa Rica, marking a significant milestone for the company in Central America. With a platform that has consistently led the super-midsize segment for over two decades, the Challenger 3500 aircraft offers the ultimate combination of performance, comfort and reliability to customers around the world.

“With its high reliability, modern cabin and exceptional runway performance, the Challenger 3500 has quickly established itself as the aircraft of choice for customers around the world as well as in Central America,” said Michael Anckner, Vice President, Worldwide Pre-owned, Fleet, Defense, & Latin America. “The Challenger 3500 aircraft is a proven, across-the-board performer that delivers on Bombardier’s promise to take the passenger experience to new heights. This delivery marks an important growth milestone for our fleet in Central America and clearly demonstrates the trust that clients in the region have in Bombardier.”

With its impressive combination of range and speed, the Challenger 3500 enables seamless connectivity between key Central American capitals and major cities across the Americas. From San José, operators can efficiently reach destinations such as Los Angeles, New York, Santiago, and Buenos Aires — demonstrating the jet’s remarkable capability for regional and long-range travel. This first delivery in Costa Rica particularly highlights the aircraft’s ability to connect the country to essential business and leisure hubs. Since its introduction in 2022, the Challenger 3500 has quickly become a preferred choice for Bombardier’s customers, building on the Challenger 300 family long-standing success as the most delivered super-midsize jet in the world.

As a company with a global presence, Bombardier has been well established in Costa Rica since 2015, employing over 100 people to support its finance and billing departments.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries.

Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Bombardier.

