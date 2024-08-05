Bombardier Global 8000, The World’s Fastest and Longest-Range Four-Zone Business Jet, Now Sets a New Benchmark with the Lowest Cabin Altitude

The Global 8000 (1) introduces a new industry benchmark for cabin altitude, exceeding its original estimates with a mark of 2,691 ft. at 41,000 ft., making it the lowest being produced in business aviation

Bombardier’s Global 8000 is on track to enter service in 2025 as the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced that the Global 8000(1), the world’s fastest business jet with a top speed of Mach 0.95 and with the longest range in its class at 8,000 nautical miles, has set a new industry benchmark for cabin altitude at 2,691 ft at 41,000 ft., the lowest being produced in business aviation. With this new cabin altitude, the Global 8000 aircraft helps passengers with the best physical wellbeing so that they arrive at their destinations feeling refreshed, alert and ready to perform.

“The ultimate comfort in the sky is feeling like you’re at home. We have focused heavily on elevating the passenger experience, imperative priorities for ultra-long-range travel. With this industry benchmark for reduced cabin altitude, along with numerous other design features, we help passengers have the most comfortable inflight experiences in the industry,” said Stephen McCullough, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier. “The Global 8000 is truly the pinnacle of aviation engineering today. Offering the best combination of performance and comfort in the industry, we help our passengers have the most comfortable inflight experience.”

The new cabin altitude perfectly complements Bombardier’s Pũr Air system, featuring HEPA air filtration. Combined, these elements will create a new benchmark for passenger wellbeing and comfort on-board the Global 8000 aircraft.

This reduced cabin altitude milestone follows Bombardier’s game-changing achievement of a new top speed of Mach 0.95. Bombardier’s Global 8000 is on track to enter into service in 2025 as the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde. With its incredible, industry-defining performance attributes, the Global 8000 stands alone as the ultimate home or office in the sky, flying faster and farther than any ultra-long range four-zone business aircraft.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

(1)The Global 8000 aircraft is currently under development and remains to be finalized and certified. All specifications and data are approximate, may change without notice and are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions. It is expected to enter service in 2025. Please also see the forward-looking statements disclaimer at the end of this press release

Bombardier, Bombardier’s Pũr Air, Global, and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c47574eb-855f-4ff9-a464-a34199bb6ff4



