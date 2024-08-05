Bombardier Global 8000, The World’s Fastest Business Jet, Gets Even Faster with a New Top Speed of Mach 0.95

The Bombardier Global 8000 (1) is on track to enter service in 2025 as the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde and it will set a new industry benchmark with a MMO of Mach 0.95

First Global 8000 production aircraft completed a seamless inaugural flight in May and is currently wrapping up interior completions in parallel to final type certification activities

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced that the Global 8000, the world’s fastest business jet, just got faster with a new top speed of Mach 0.95 (2) – the highest speed in civil aviation and the fastest business jet in history. The ultra-long-range Global 8000 aircraft will be able to fly clients to their desired destinations even faster and feeling refreshed and ready to go. This new development in the Global 8000 aircraft’s road toward entry into service was announced as part of the 2025 edition of the NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Las Vegas.

“This accomplishment for Bombardier is reflective of the remarkable expertise of every employee that has worked on the development of this industry-leading business jet,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “With our Bombardier Global 8000, our customers will now be able to reach their destinations even faster, arriving refreshed and ready to carry out their desired missions.”

“The Global 8000 was already the fastest business aircraft ever built, and with this new speed capability, this incredible aircraft is set to redefine the ultra-long-range market,” said Stephen McCullough, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier. “This achievement underscores the significant contributions of our innovative design, flight test and production teams and showcases their immense expertise, obsession with excellence and unrelenting commitment to push the boundaries – the heartbeat that drives everything we do at Bombardier.”

In addition to its incredible speed, the Bombardier Global 8000 is also nimble and provides the smoothest ride. It possesses class-leading runway performance comparable to that of a light jet. Its unique wing design featuring leading-edge slats enables customers to access up to 30% more airports than its closest rival.

The Global 8000 aircraft will also set an extremely high bar in terms of cabin comfort and technology. This trailblazing business jet will feature four true living spaces and a separate crew rest area. It will also feature the longest seated length in its class along with the industry’s healthiest cabin with ultra-low cabin altitude, designed to maximize passenger comfort and productivity throughout their travels. The Global 8000 business jet is the clear choice for discerning owners and operators seeking the ultimate time machine – the fastest time machine in the skies.

