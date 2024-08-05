Bombardier Global 8000, World’s Fastest Business Jet, Receives U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Certification

The Global 8000 (1) is the fastest civilian aircraft since the Concorde with an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.95 and class-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles (NM)

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced that the Global 8000(1), the world’s fastest business aircraft, received U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification. The FAA certification marks the latest in a series of achievements over the past year that continue to illustrate the exceptional pedigree of this industry-defining ultra-long-range business aircraft – the fastest and most luxurious business jet in the skies. The Global 8000 received Transport Canada Type Certification on November 5, 2025 and entered into service in December 2025. Certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is pending.

“This accomplishment is a direct result of the commitment to excellence and dedicated work of our highly skilled employees, suppliers, Transport Canada and the FAA for a collaborative, effective process,” said Stephen McCullough, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Product Development, Bombardier. “Attaining the Global 8000 certification from the FAA sets new performance standards in the industry and marks one of the final chapters in our very successful development program for this groundbreaking business jet.”

In addition to entering into service and attaining certifications from both Canadian and American regulatory authorities as per schedule, the Global 8000 has redefined business aviation due to its unbeatable performance attributes and exquisite cabins.

With the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production at 2,691 ft., customers will feel like they are standing atop the Burj Khalifa as they cruise at 41,000 ft. This significantly reduced cabin altitude minimizes the physiological stress typically associated with high-altitude travel, helping passengers arrive feeling refreshed, alert, and ready to perform.

The Global 8000 also boasts a top speed of Mach 0.95, enabling customers to fly farther, faster than any competing true four-zone business jet in the industry.

The Global 8000 is also the only true four-zone business jet to offer a range of 8,000 NM, enabling nonstop travel between more city pairs than ever before. In addition to its long-range capabilities, the aircraft remains remarkably agile, with takeoff and landing performance comparable to that of a light jet. Its advanced wing design featuring unique leading-edge slats enables customers to master up to 30% more airports than its closest rival.

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

(1)The Global 8000 aircraft received certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on December 19, 2025 and Transport Canada Type Certification on November 5, 2025. Certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency is pending. All specification and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions. The Global 8000 entered into service in December 2025. Please also see the forward-looking statements disclaimer at the end of this press release.

Bombardier, Global and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9df3081d-6033-4ea1-8f0b-4665a14418d9



