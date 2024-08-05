Bombardier Kicks Off Large-Scale Customer Service Expansion in the U.S. with New Service Centre in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Located at Fort Wayne International Airport, this new facility will expand Bombardier’s footprint in the Midwestern United States, further cementing the company’s long-term growth strategy for its Services business

New Fort Wayne Service Centre will span approximately 64,500 sq. ft. and provide maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities for all Bombardier aircraft

With operations expected to start in the second half of 2026, the new service centre will add approximately 100 jobs to Bombardier’s network over the next few years (1)

The announcement was made in Fort Wayne today, with Indiana Governor Mike Braun, Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Adams, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, Fort Wayne International Airport executives and Bombardier leadership

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced the planned opening of a new service centre at Fort Wayne International Airport in Fort Wayne, Indiana. As the company’s new maintenance facility in the Midwestern United States, this new service centre kicks off Bombardier’s previously announced multi-phase, large-scale U.S. expansion initiative. Complementing the company’s heavy maintenance facilities throughout the U.S. and existing parts hub in Chicago, the new location will further strengthen customers’ ability to access exceptional service and support. With top rankings in both Aviation International News and ProPilot Product Support surveys, Bombardier continues to set the benchmark for easy, industry-leading service.

Once fully operational, the 64,500 square foot facility will offer hangar space able to accommodate up to six aircraft. The site will provide a full range of services — including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications, avionics installations and AOG support.

“The U.S. is a key market for Bombardier, with nearly 3,000 aircraft in operation. Growing demand from the Midwest made Fort Wayne a natural choice for our newest service centre, which will serve as a strategic hub for customers from across the region and beyond,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aftermarket Services & Strategy, Bombardier. “This new service centre demonstrates our unwavering commitment toward customer proximity and convenience, as well as offering superior care backed by the confidence of world-class expertise. This facility strengthens our service footprint across the U.S., supports our long-term vision for economic growth and local job creation, and reflects the steadfast commitment of our regional partners.”

The new service centre highlights the collaborative effort between the State of Indiana, Fort Wayne International Airport and the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce, who worked closely with Bombardier to support the company’s growth plan in the region.

“Bombardier’s investment in Fort Wayne is a testament to Indiana’s pro-growth environment, skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. “This new facility will create high-wage jobs and boost the regional economy for years to come.”

“At the heart of this announcement are people. Bombardier’s investment means new, high-skill careers for Hoosiers, but it also reflects the vision of regional leaders who put their people first. When companies like Bombardier see that commitment, they know Indiana is the right place to grow,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Adams.

“Bombardier’s investment in Fort Wayne sends a strong message that our community and region are well positioned for current and future economic development opportunities and new jobs,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker. “We value and appreciate Bombardier’s belief in our great city as we will work together to help ensure a successful and lasting partnership that will enhance the quality of life for our residents, visitors, and businesses.”

With the upcoming entry into service of the Global 8000(2) aircraft and the continued growth of Bombardier’s global fleet, the company is focused on strengthening its U.S. capabilities in key hubs to better serve customers where they operate. The company will also prioritize talent recruitment and workforce development to ensure a consistent pipeline of skilled professionals at the new site and across its network.

Bombardier’s current Services business already has a strong footprint in the U.S., anchored by service centres in key locations in Dallas, Tucson, Hartford, Wichita, and Miami Opa Locka, which opened in 2022. Customers also benefit from a robust support ecosystem that includes Mobile Response Teams (MRT) operating from 20 locations nationwide — ensuring fast, expert assistance wherever it is needed.

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

