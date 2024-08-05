Bombardier Set to Impress at NBAA-BACE 2025 with Global and Challenger Jets on Display

Bombardier will participate in NBAA-BACE from October 14–16 in Las Vegas

Bombardier Global 7500, Global 6500, and Challenger 3500 aircraft will be featured on static display

Media representatives are invited to two exclusive Bombardier events at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas, including a special unveiling at Henderson Executive Airport on Tuesday, October 14 at 2:00 p.m.

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier announced today its participation in the 2025 edition of the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), taking place October 14–16 at Henderson Executive Airport in Las Vegas. As a global leader in business aviation, Bombardier will showcase three of its most iconic aircraft on static display – the Global 7500, Global 6500, and Challenger 3500 – and will also highlight its top-ranked, comprehensive service offering on site.

“Our aircraft are designed to inspire, and they stand out as some of the most compelling examples of innovation and craftsmanship at this year’s show, complemented by our extensive service offering that ensures an exceptional ownership experience,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “The Bombardier Global 7500, Global 6500, and Challenger 3500 each bring something exceptional to the table, and with the Global 8000 on the horizon as the fastest business jet in the world, we continue to redefine what’s possible in business aviation.”

Visitors to the static display will have the opportunity to explore the spacious and refined interiors of each jet—including the record-setting Bombardier Global 7500, renowned for its industry-leading speed and landing capabilities; the Global 6500, offering outstanding versatility and long-range performance; and the Challenger 3500, which delivers impressive speed and efficiency. All three aircraft are engineered to provide Bombardier’s signature smooth ride, ensuring exceptional comfort on every mission.

Media representatives are invited to attend two Bombardier events at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas for exclusive access to the company’s latest announcements. The first media event will be held on Monday, October 13 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). A second event—a special unveiling celebration—will take place at Bombardier’s static display at Henderson Executive Airport on Tuesday, October 14 at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time).

For media inquiries or to schedule aircraft tours, please contact Bombardier’s Public Relations team.

