Bombardier’s Blazing Fast Global 7500 Jet Sets its 135th City-Pair Speed Record, the Most Ever Achieved by a Single Business Aircraft Type

Industry flagship stands alone as the most decorated record-setting business jet of all time, solidifying its position as the leader of the ultra-long-range class

The record-breaking aircraft has set 135 city-pair missions, further highlighting its incredible performance attributes

With more than 200 aircraft in service achieving more than 250,000 flying hours, the proven Global 7500 sets the stage for the company’s Global 8000(2), which is ready to enter into service later this year

MONTREAL, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced that its performance-leading Global 7500 business jet has achieved another record-breaking milestone: 135 speed records(1), the most ever set by a single business aircraft type. Some of the blazing-fast aircraft’s impressive city-pair speed records include key city pairs such as Tokyo to San Francisco, London to Riyadh, Oakland to Tokyo, Hartford to Dubai, Tokyo to Toronto and Montreal to Paris, among many others.

Earlier achievements on the Global 7500 include the longest flight ever recorded in business aviation – an 8,225 nautical mile (15,232.7 km) flight from Sydney to Detroit – as well as the industry’s longest range non-stop mission from London City Airport to Los Angeles.

“This is the ultimate recognition, the most speed records of all time – and it’s precisely what Bombardier’s discerning customers need: a reliable, fast, efficient business tool that gets them to destination quickly and efficiently,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “Even more impressive is the fact some of these records have been set with passengers on board in varying conditions and airports. It’s a testament to how well engineered the aircraft is, ensuring customers fully benefit from the aircraft’s outstanding performance attributes for their everyday important missions.”

With its incredible performance attributes, the Global 7500 aircraft has achieved an impressive number of speed records since coming to market. Boasting a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a baseline range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), the Global 7500 sets a new benchmark for performance in the ultra-long-range category. The aircraft’s unique Smooth Flĕx Wing is like an in-air shock absorber, designed with a sophisticated slats and flap system that generates exceptional lift on takeoff and approach, maximizing aerodynamic efficiency and boosting performance while improving safety and offering the industry’s smoothest ride. It also reduces fuel burn, lowers emissions and produces excellent short-field and high-speed performance – producing the perfect platform for our discerning customers.

The industry-defining attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft will soon be enhanced with the introduction of the Global 8000 (2) aircraft. Bombardier’s flagship for a new era is anticipated to have an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles (14,816 km) and a top speed of Mach 0.94, making it the ultimate all-in-one business aircraft. It will also have a low cabin altitude of less than 2,900 feet when flying at 41,000 ft.

Bombardier’s nimble Global 8000 also possesses impressive runway performance comparable to a light jet. Its unique design and cutting-edge engineering provide customers with the ability to access smaller airports other aircraft in its category can’t access.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Global 8000 and Smooth Flĕx Wing are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1) Speeds and distances referenced per FAI guidelines. Some records pending review by FAI, the World Air Sports Federation. Information obtained and verified on FAI.org.

(2) The Global 8000 aircraft is currently under development and remains to be finalized and certified. It is expected to enter into service in 2025. See forward-looking statements disclaimer hereafter. All specifications and data are approximate and may change without notice and are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and conditions.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.



