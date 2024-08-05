Brandy Burdeniuk Joins Mantle Climate (formerly Mantle Developments) as Alberta-based Chief Growth Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mantle Climate (formerly Mantle Developments) is pleased to announce that Brandy Burdeniuk has joined the Toronto company as Chief Growth Officer.

Mantle Climate is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a new name and revamped website. Adding the Edmonton-based Ms. Burdeniuk to the growing team will allow the company to supercharge its impact, deepen its partnerships and connections—especially in Western Canada—and help clients, who have only 55 months to meet 2050 carbon targets, to turn strategy into measurable results.

Ryan Zizzo, Mantle Founder & CEO, says Ms. Burdeniuk will build connections, champion innovation

Ryan Zizzo, Mantle Founder & CEO, said, “Brandy has over 20 years’ experience building trust and executive relationships with diverse parties and decision makers—utilities, manufacturers, regulators, system operators, real estate investors and developers, and governments at all levels.”

“With this kind of experience, we’re confident she will not only deepen Mantle’s partnerships across the country and across sectors, but also champion the innovation our clients need to stay ahead,” Mr. Zizzo said.

Ms. Burdeniuk was Avison Young’s North American Director of ESG

Brandy Burdeniuk comes to Mantle from Avison Young where she was North American Director of ESG from 2022. In that role, she was responsible for:

leading ESG integration across development, real estate, renewable energy, and procurement strategies

representing Avison Young nationally in ESG policy forums, industry roundtables, government consultations, and global events, such as ULI, BUILDEX, and Informa Real Estate Forums

advocating for regulatory frameworks and skills development to accelerate decarbonization, energy transition, and storage innovation.

Served as Chief Customer Officer for Canada Green Building Council

From 2018 to 2021, Ms. Burdeniuk served as the Chief Customer Officer for the Canada Green Building Council (CAGBC). There, she oversaw a national, cross-functional team to:

attract and retain members and customers

enhance partnerships

scale both revenue and impact.

Ms. Burdeniuk also advised senior government and industry leaders on how to accelerate Canada’s low-carbon building adoption and energy transition through:

green finance

regulatory frameworks

certification tools (such as LEED and Zero Carbon)

policy innovation.

About Mantle Climate

Mantle Climate is Canada’s leading climate strategy and risk management consultancy for the built environment. Mantle works with real estate developers, material manufacturers, governments, and industry associations to reduce carbon & emissions, plan for climate risk & resilience, and strategize on climate plans, policy & disclosure.

