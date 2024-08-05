BreastCT.com Debuts as Go-To Resource for Breast CT Technology & Izotropic’s IzoView Device

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN – Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) (“Izotropic”, or the “Company”), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces the launch of BreastCT.com, a new online platform supporting the Company’s awareness initiatives.

BreastCT.com has been created as a central educational resource on dedicated breast CT technology and the Company’s IzoView Breast CT Imaging System, with a focus on its potential to address persistent challenges in detecting breast cancer in the 50% of women with dense breast tissue. With IzoView’s engineering complete, the site is designed to evolve alongside the Company through clinical study preparation, U.S. and global regulatory phases, and ongoing education and awareness initiatives leading to commercial launch.

This new content positions Izotropic within a broader industry context by highlighting public companies that have successfully created and led new imaging categories. This approach gives audiences a clear frame of reference for where IzoView Breast CT could fit within an evolving market to build recognition ahead of future regulatory and commercial milestones.

At strategic times, Izotropic will integrate native advertising campaigns into BreastCT.com to help drive awareness in alignment with the Company’s goals.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com

