Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the Catalyst Target within its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Thorn Project is an underexplored copper-gold porphyry district with several large-scale exploration target areas identified. The Catalyst Porphyry Target is located approximately 6 kilometers northeast from the Camp Creek Porphyry system, along a northeast-southwest trending corridor that hosts multiple underexplored porphyry-style prospects (Figure 1). Five holes were drilled at Catalyst during the 2025 season. Assays from the first three holes reported herein confirm a broad hydrothermal system with porphyry-style alteration and veining. Results from two remaining holes at Catalyst and one at the Tempest Target are pending.

Highlights

First-Ever Drilling at Catalyst Returns Broad Copper-Gold Mineralization confirming the presence of a large hydrothermal system with porphyry-style alteration and mineralization

confirming the presence of a large hydrothermal system with porphyry-style alteration and mineralization Hole THN25-343 returned 424.00 meters of 0.30% CuEq from surface Including 26.00 meters of 0.50% CuEq from 31.00 meters Including 98.50 meters of 0.50% CuEq from 92.50 meters And including 16.50 meters of 1.05% CuEq from 133.00 meters Including 9.00 meters of 0.51% CuEq from 242.50 meters

returned Holes THN25-341 and THN25-338 delivered multiple mineralized intervals above 0.30% CuEq. Near-surface mineralization is linked to Maricunga-style quartz veining. This includes notable intercepts of 91.50 meters grading 0.28% CuEq starting at 72.00 meters depth in hole THN25-341, and 69.00 meters grading 0.30% CuEq starting at 38.00 meters depth in hole THN25-338. At greater depths, mineralization is associated with zones of chlorite-sericite-chalcopyrite stringers, exemplified by a 7.50 meters interval grading 0.49% CuEq beginning at 391.50 meters in hole THN25-338 (more intervals in Table 1).

Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, “This new copper-gold porphyry discovery at Catalyst is a major step forward for the Thorn Project. Importantly, we have mineralization from surface combined with a large geochemical and geophysical footprint with Maricunga style veins is highly encouraging. There are clear signs of a fertile multi-phase porphyry system at Catalyst. This new discovery opens up the potential within the emerging 8km-10km Camp Creek Corridor. Further drilling is planned at Catalyst next season to define the extent of copper-gold mineralization.”

Figure 1. Plan Map of the 2025 Drill Collars within the Camp Creek Corridor.

Table 1. Select Assay Intervals for holes THN25-338, 341 and 343 from the Catalyst Target.

Hole ID From To Interval Au Cu Ag Mo CuEq* meter meter meter g/t % g/t ppm % THN25-343 9.00 433.00 424.00 0.12 0.12 2.96 51 0.30 including 31.00 57.00 26.00 0.23 0.18 1.00 134 0.50 including 92.50 191.00 98.50 0.17 0.17 10.62 75 0.50 with 133.00 149.50 16.50 0.17 0.22 59.06 32 1.05 including 242.50 251.50 9.00 0.20 0.26 1.23 69 0.51 including 308.89 314.50 5.61 0.20 0.30 1.60 64 0.55 THN25-343 452.00 454.85 2.85 0.17 0.19 1.32 67 0.41 THN25-341 15.00 33.00 18.00 0.14 0.09 1.27 52 0.27 THN25-341 46.50 57.00 10.50 0.13 0.09 0.48 103 0.29 THN25-341 72.00 163.50 91.50 0.14 0.10 0.89 55 0.28 including 139.50 154.50 15.00 0.27 0.17 1.02 52 0.47 THN25-341 232.50 234.00 1.50 3.57 0.03 1.19 49 3.51 THN25-338 6.50 10.09 3.59 0.15 0.13 1.60 53 0.33 THN25-338 38.00 107.00 69.00 0.16 0.11 0.65 43 0.30 including 61.00 70.00 9.00 0.28 0.17 0.86 55 0.49 including 83.00 89.00 6.00 0.29 0.16 1.04 33 0.47 THN25-338 303.25 342.00 38.75 0.13 0.12 0.95 41 0.28 including 303.25 307.50 4.25 0.25 0.18 1.04 72 0.48 THN25-338 378.00 405.00 27.00 0.11 0.13 0.68 56 0.28 including 391.50 399.00 7.50 0.18 0.24 1.12 106 0.49

*Copper equivalent (CuEq) calculation: CuEq is calculated based on metal prices as an approximate average of the last twelve months ending September 2025, specifically: Copper US$ 4.70 lb., Gold US$ 3100 oz, Silver US$ 35 oz, and Molybdenum US$ 30 lb. Due to the early-stage nature of the target, and the absence of metallurgical test work, a conceptual recovery of 85% is assumed for all metals in this calculation. These assumed recoveries have no basis in actual metallurgical testing, and actual recoveries may be materially different. The general formula used for CuEq calculation is: CuEq% = Cu % + ((Au g/t * (Au recovery/Cu recovery) * ((Au $ per oz./31.1034768)/(Cu $ per lb. * 22.04623))) + ((Ag g/t * (Ag recovery/Cu recovery) * ((Ag $ per oz./31.1034768)/(Cu $ per lb. * 22.04623))) + ((Mo % * (Mo recovery/Cu recovery) * (Mo $ per lb. /Cu $ per lb.))

Discussion About the Catalyst Copper-Gold System

The refinement of the Catalyst Porphyry Target in early 2025 was based on comprehensive mapping and geochemical sampling after the initial outcrop discovery in 2024. On behalf of Brixton, Quantec Geoscience Ltd., completed a TITAN DCIP (Direct Current (DC) and Induced Polarization (IP)) geophysical survey for 12 lines covering a total of 20.4 line-kilometers across the Catalyst and Tempest Targets. The survey revealed substantial high-chargeability anomalies with values greater than 40 mrad measuring 1.35 square kilometers at Catalyst and 1.95 square kilometers at Tempest (Figure 1) with a sizeable volume of greater than 60 mrad. The size and intensity of these anomalies highlight the significant scale potential of both Catalyst and Tempest.

The first drill holes ever in the area, THN25-338, THN25-341, and THN25-343, confirmed copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum mineralization from surface. These results are associated with at least two distinct intrusive phases and hydrothermal breccias. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions. Chargeability data indicates the possibility of extensive sulfide-rich zones, which are typical of porphyry deposits (Figure 2). Drilling intersected a variety of host rocks, including diorite, volcanic, and volcaniclastic to sedimentary units. Mineralization is hosted in Maricunga-style veins, B-type veins, magnetite-rich veins and altered wall rock sediments-volcanics (Figures 3 and 5). Deeper intervals in THN25-338 revealed copper-gold mineralization linked to intense biotite-magnetite alteration, which is overprinted by chlorite-sericite and chalcopyrite stringers. THN25-343 encountered broad zones of mineralized hydrothermal breccias (Figure 4).

The system also displays encouraging signs of high-grade gold and silver epithermal-type mineralization. Notable intercepts include 1.50 meters of 3.57 g/t Au in THN25-341 and 16.50 meters of 59.06 g/t Ag in THN25-343. The identification of Maricunga-style veins, together with continuous copper mineralization, suggests that current drilling may be targeting the shallower portions of a vertically extensive porphyry system. These findings suggest that the area has the potential for further discoveries and high-grade mineralization as exploration continues.

Figure 2. A cross-section of holes THN25-338, THN25-343 and partially THN25-341.

Exploration Strategy

Brixton has adopted a scale-focused drilling strategy, with large step-outs of drill collars between drilling pads. This approach is designed to rapidly assess the lateral continuity and size potential of the mineralized systems. To date, five drill holes have been completed at the Catalyst Target for a combined total of 2670m, all of which intersected porphyry-style alteration and mineralization. One drillhole was drilled to a depth of 601m at the Tempest Porphyry Target, located approximately 2 kilometers south of Catalyst (Figure 1). Tempest shares similar geophysical and geological characteristics and is thought to be part of the same mineralized “Camp Creek Corridor”. Drilling at Tempest has also intersected porphyry-style alteration and mineralization, reinforcing the corridor’s potential to host a large-scale, multi-center porphyry system. Assay results are pending for Tempest and the two remaining Catalyst holes.

Figure 3. HQ drill core closeup photographs of holes THN25-338 and THN25-343.

Figure 4. HQ Core, Hole THN25-343 of hydrothermal breccias in contact with mineralized porphyry from 152.22m to 161.26m depth.

About the Maricunga Style Veins

Maricunga-style veins refer to a distinctive type of banded quartz-magnetite veinlets found in the Maricunga gold belt of northern Chile. The Maricunga-style veins represent a well-defined sequence of quartz vein types formed during magmatic-hydrothermal activity, with strong implications for gold mineralization. Maricunga-style veins formed at shallow depths and lower temperatures and are particularly significant as they host elevated gold grades of 0.5–2 g/t. These veins overprint deeper A-veinlets, reflecting a transition from porphyry-style to high-sulfidation epithermal systems. Their formation through episodic pressure changes and magmatic fluid evolution highlights a fertile environment for gold mineralization (Muntean & Einaudi, 2001). Vein textures observed at the Catalyst Target (Figure 3 and 5) are consistent with those described in the Maricunga Belt of Chile. This vertical and temporal transition is characteristic of large, gold-rich porphyry systems with epithermal overprints. The presence of similar vein types and alteration patterns at Catalyst highlights the potential for a vertically extensive, multi-phase Au-Cu system. Source: Maricunga Veins

Figure 5. HQ Core Hole THN25-338 of Maricunga-style veins from 111.64m to 120.20m depth.

Table 2. Collar Location for Reported Catalyst Drillholes.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) THN25-343 632523 6497186 1508 125 -85 610 THN25-341 632763 6497034 1333 215 -70 411 THN25-338 632763 6497034 1333 305 -70 520

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 1m. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon or Langley, British Columbia depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Ms. Madeline Berry, P.Geo., is a Project Geologist for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Berry has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

