Brompton Funds Declares ETF Distributions

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: BDIV, BEPR, BEPR.U, BLOV, BPRF, BPRF.U, HIG, HIG.U, SPLT) – Brompton Funds announces monthly distributions for record dates from July to September 2025 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”):

  Ticker  Amount Per Unit
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF BDIV Cdn$ 0.1200
Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF BEPR Cdn$ 0.0675
  BEPR.U US$ 0.0675
Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF BLOV Cdn$  0.0850
Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF BPRF Cdn$ 0.1100
  BPRF.U US$ 0.1100
Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF HIG Cdn$  0.0550
  HIG.U US$ 0.0550
Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF SPLT Cdn$ 0.0550
       

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date
July 31, 2025 August 15, 2025
August 29, 2025 September 15, 2025
September 30, 2025 October 15, 2025
   

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email [email protected] or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments.  Please read the prospectus before investing.  Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


