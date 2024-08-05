Brompton Split Corp. Class A Share ETF Declares Increased Distributions

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: CLSA) – As a result of strong net asset value (“NAV”) growth since the launch of Brompton Split Corp. Class A Share ETF (the “ETF”), Brompton Funds (“Brompton”) is pleased to announce an increase in the monthly distribution to $0.13 per unit for record dates from October to December 2025. This new distribution amount represents a 13% annualized increase from third quarter distributions.

Since inception the NAV has grown from $10.00 per unit to $12.95 per unit and the ETF has paid out a total of $0.745 per unit in cash distributions as at October 23, 2025.

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date October 31, 2025 November 14, 2025 November 28, 2025 December 12, 2025 December 31, 2025 January 15, 2025

Effective November 10, 2025 the name of the ETF will change to “Brompton Split Corp. Enhanced Equity Income ETF”, subject to regulatory approval.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email [email protected] or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETF, to the future outlook of the ETF and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETF. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



