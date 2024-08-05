Brookfield Asset Management to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. today announced it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2025 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Results will be released that morning prior to 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on our website at www.bam.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX, BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

Media:

Simon Maine

Tel: +44 739 890 9278

Email: [email protected] Investor Relations:

Jason Fooks

Tel: (212) 417-2442

Email: [email protected]



