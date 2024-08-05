Budget 2025 Risks Reconciliation: Friendship Centres Concerned About Impacts to Urban Indigenous Communities 

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) expresses deep concern with the release of the 2025 Federal Budget and the government’s missed opportunity to address the realities of urban Indigenous people. Despite promises to protect essential programs that empower Canadians, the federal government has neglected to mention Friendship Centres, despite the clear need, demonstrated success of Friendship Centres, past commitments, and the growing urban Indigenous population.

The NAFC continually advises the government that the costs of inaction and lack of investment will outweigh the cost of upfront and sustained investment in the largest Indigenous service delivery network in the country. The support for millions of people who rely on Friendship Centres and good jobs held by Indigenous people working at Friendship Centres, particularly Indigenous women, are at acute risk of disappearing.

“Quite simply, this budget does not meet our expectations,” said Jocelyn W. Formsma, NAFC CEO. “For the ways in which we contribute to this country, we believed this government would enhance supports for Friendship Centres as promised in their Liberal Party platform – it is not in this budget. This government promised to invest in the empowerment of human capital – yet the biggest provider of urban Indigenous capacity building and human services for Indigenous people, is left to languish. This government promised to continue the hard work of Reconciliation – yet this budget leaves massive questions about.”

Refusal to invest in urban Indigenous communities is not a simple oversight; it is a conscious and intentional decision to ignore the needs of the vast majority of Indigenous people. Friendship Centres provide safer communities through culturally grounded programs and services that reach and connect more than one million people each year. They deliver essential capacity building in areas such as employment and training, housing, food security, childcare, youth programming, and mental health that allow for safer communities and people better equipped to participate in the economy. Without dedicated and sustainable funding, these critical services are at risk.

The Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples (UPIP), which provides core funding for Friendship Centres, sunsets in 2026. The absence of any indication of long-term renewal in Budget 2025 places the entire network of over 100 Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations in jeopardy. Many are already stretched beyond capacity and struggling to meet rising demand. Without long-term investment, the government’s inaction could lead to program cuts, layoffs, and, in some cases, permanent closures.

During every major emergency in this country, including COVID-19, Extreme Heat and Cold, and Wildfire response, Friendship Centres have stepped up to go over and above to ensure our communities remain safe and supported. Friendship Centres are constantly called on to give and give and give – which we do with great pride and excellence. Yet, when we demonstrate our need for capacity and investment, we are consistently left out and left behind.

“Urban Indigenous people have been left out of this budget and, we fear, being left behind by this government,” said Pam Glode-Desrochers, NAFC Board President. “With the Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples set to expire in 2026, this budget’s silence sends a devastating message that the survival of Friendship Centres and the wellbeing of the communities they serve are not priorities. When Friendship Centres are forced to scale back, urban Indigenous people lose their safety nets. Families lose access to food programs, youth lose mentors, people risk access to housing supports, and communities lose hope. The social and economic costs of that loss will far exceed the investment needed to sustain these services.”

The NAFC calls on the federal government to immediately engage with the Friendship Centre Movement and to commit to long-term, sustainable funding for urban Indigenous programs before it is too late.

The National Association of Friendship Centres is a network of over 100 Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations, which make up part of the Friendship Centre Movement–Canada’s most significant national network of self-determined Indigenous owned and operated civil society community hubs offering programs, services and supports to urban Indigenous people.



