Building A Sustainable Future: CN Publishes Sustainability Report

CN Celebrates EcoConnexions Partners Advancing Sustainable Practices

MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the release of its 2024 Delivering Responsibly Sustainability Report, marking the 10th edition of the Company’s comprehensive disclosure on its sustainability performance. The report reflects CN’s progress and outlines actions taken to strengthen operational excellence by further tying sustainability to the core of its business strategy.

“Delivering Responsibly is at the heart of how CN operates and grows. This report highlights our commitment to powering the economy safely and sustainably. I want to thank our employees, customers, suppliers, and the communities in which we operate for their continued collaboration as we work together to build a safer, stronger, and more sustainable future.”

– Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer at CN

Key highlights from the 2024 Delivering Responsibly Report

Environment: Achieved a 4% improvement in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity compared to 2023 and increased renewable fuel use to nearly 10% of locomotive fuel. CN maintained progress toward its science-based 2030 and 2050 ambitions.

Achieved a 4% improvement in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity compared to 2023 and increased renewable fuel use to nearly 10% of locomotive fuel. CN maintained progress toward its science-based 2030 and 2050 ambitions. Safety: Recorded the second-best injury performance in CN’s history and improved train accident frequency by nearly 8% year over year and deployed enhanced behaviour-based safety training to identify and control workplace safety risks for frontline supervisors.

Recorded the second-best injury performance in CN’s history and improved train accident frequency by nearly 8% year over year and deployed enhanced behaviour-based safety training to identify and control workplace safety risks for frontline supervisors. People: Delivered more than 1 million hours of training, expanded accessibility upgrades across more than 30 facilities in Canada, and strengthened wellness programs for employees.

Delivered more than 1 million hours of training, expanded accessibility upgrades across more than 30 facilities in Canada, and strengthened wellness programs for employees. Community: Contributed approximately $20 million to community initiatives, managed more than 56,000 public line inquiries, and trained 97% of CN’s Procurement and Supply Management team on sustainable procurement.

Contributed approximately $20 million to community initiatives, managed more than 56,000 public line inquiries, and trained 97% of CN’s Procurement and Supply Management team on sustainable procurement. Governance: Ranked first among 215 companies on the S&P/TSX Composite Index for governance practices, reinforcing CN’s commitment to integrity and transparency.

As CN moves forward on its sustainability journey, the Company recognizes that collaboration is essential to success.

That’s why, CN is proud to recognize over 30 customers, suppliers, and supply chain partners through its EcoConnexions Partnership Program for their leadership in sustainability. These organizations are helping drive progress on climate action, reduce environmental impact, and promote responsible business practices. CN believes that collaboration across the value chain is essential to building a more sustainable future.

Our 2025 EcoConnexions Partnership Program recipients, in alphabetical order, are:

Gold partners: Silver partners: Bronze partners: Atlantic Container Line

Bunge North America

Dow

Evergreen Shipping Agency (America)

General Motors

Ingredion

Louisiana Pacific

Nova Chemicals

Oxy Chemical Corporation

Ocean Network Express (ONE)

Schneider

Secure

Shell Canada

Siemens Mobility, Inc.

Trinity Industries

Volkswagen Group Canada

VPC Group Inc.

Wabtec

WM

West Fraser Timber

Yang Ming

ZIM Integrated Services CF Industries

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd.

Gerdau

Hamilton Port Authority

Heidelberg Materials

J.B. Hunt

Kruger Products Inc.

Lindt & Sprüngli (Canada) Inc.

Stella-Jones Inc.

Swire Shipping

The Greenbrier Companies Acklands- Grainger Inc.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Ashley Michmowski Stacy Alderson Senior Manager Assistant Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations (438) 596-4329

[email protected] (514) 399-0052

[email protected]



