Burlington club makes its mark as Canada’s first indoor and outdoor pickleball and padel facility

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Zone Courts celebrates its one-year anniversary on October 11, 2025, as Canada’s first club to offer indoor and outdoor pickleball and padel. To commemorate the milestone, the club is hosting Blue Zone Cup Anniversary Tournaments with festivities from October 31 to November 2, bringing its Blue Zone community together to compete and celebrate a year of play, growth, and connection.

A year of growth and community

Since opening, Blue Zone Courts has become the leading hub for pickleball and padel enthusiasts across Burlington, Halton Region, and the Greater Toronto Area. With 15 purpose-built courts, exceptional facilities, professional coaching and programs, and events year-round for all age groups and skill levels, the club pioneered and set the standard of bringing pickleball and padel together in a dedicated, all-seasons facility.

“As players and businesspeople, we saw the demand for pickleball and padel exploding but few dedicated, purpose-built indoor facilities for these new sports in Burlington and surrounding communities,” says Blue Zone Courts CEO & Co-Founder Jesko Frommeyer. “But our vision goes beyond high-quality courts and facilities. What players really want—and what we’re building—is a home for community, growth, and connection. From our high-quality programs to our welcoming social spaces and events, Blue Zone Courts is a dynamic hub for pickleball and padel players to play, grow, connect, and belong.”

Pickleball and padel: sports on the rise

Two of the fastest-growing racquet sports globally, pickleball and padel are quickly gaining traction in Canada. Pickleball blends tennis, badminton, and table tennis into an exciting, easy-to-learn game for beginners, becoming more challenging and fast-paced as players improve. Padel is an exhilarating racquet sport played on a glass-enclosed court, combining the best of tennis and squash in a fast-paced, strategic game. Wildly popular in Europe and Latin America, padel is now making its way into Canada and the US.

According to Pickleball Canada, there are now over 1.5 million regular players nationwide, reflecting a 57 per cent increase in participation since 2022. Padel is also showing strong growth with an estimated 50,000 players in Canada, compared to 5.5 million in Spain.

World-class facilities and programs for community

With eight indoor and three outdoor pickleball courts, two indoor and two outdoor glass-enclosed padel courts, programs like open plays, lessons, clinics, leagues and social events, and amenities like the Blue Zone Bar, café and pro shop, Blue Zone Courts is creating a vibrant and diverse community for pickleball and padel players. Beyond play, the club promotes health and social connection through community-building—connecting with others by staying active together.

Blue Zone Courts welcomes and serves everyone with a passion for pickleball and padel—from absolute beginners to seasoned competitors—across Burlington, Halton Region, and the Greater Toronto and Golden Horseshoe Area. The Blue Zone Courts Academy offers lessons and progressive clinics by certified, high-level pickleball and padel pros led by Jamie Carmichael, Head Pickleball Pro, and Alvaro Ocampo, Head Padel Pro. Their team of coaches help players with their personal growth as they learn, improve and master their game.

“We’re especially proud of our Blue Zone Youth Academy,” says Blue Zone Courts Co-Founder Joyce Telmo-Kanti, “where children ages 7–17 receive continuous, dynamic programming that builds skills, confidence, and teamwork in a fun, structured environment. For adults who want to play pickleball or padel but don’t know where to start, we designed the one-of-a-kind Blue Zone Starter program, built to remove the intimidation factor and provide a clear, supportive pathway into both sports.” Blue Zone Courts also regularly offers one of the most popular programs among avid players: organized leagues for every skill level in both sports.

Expansion and future vision

Founded by Jesko Frommeyer, Joyce Telmo-Kanti, and Ed Abaci, Blue Zone Courts is looking ahead to expand beyond Burlington. With a proven model and rising demand for pickleball and padel, the club is exploring new locations and franchising or partnership opportunities to bring its community-driven approach to more cities across Ontario and, eventually, across Canada.

“We want to help grow pickleball and padel across Canada,” says Co-Founder Ed Abaci. “We’re not just building courts; we’re building communities rooted in health and social connection through sport. We’re excited to bring the Blue Zone Courts experience to more cities, so even more people can discover the joy and community of pickleball and padel.”

About Blue Zone Courts

Located at 5041 Fairview Street, Burlington, ON, Blue Zone Courts is open daily from 7am to 11pm. Public play and membership options are available on an annual or month-to-month basis. Everyone is welcome at Blue Zone Courts.

bluezonecourts.com | Facebook: bluezonecourts | Instagram: bluezonecourts

