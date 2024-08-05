Business in Calgary Leaders Awards Recipients to be Honoured at 2025 Event

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Twenty-one of Calgary’s top business leaders will be recognized on October 30, 2025 at the newly expanded BMO Centre during Business in Calgary magazine’s Leaders Awards, an annual evening to celebrate business excellence and community involvement. Each year, nominations are received from the business community to recognize and celebrate individuals who have built strong companies, created opportunity and given back to the community to make Calgary a better place to live and work.

All finalists are selected via an independent panel of judges, this year consisting of Trevor Winkler (MNP), Tyler Malden (ATB) and Bart Chudleigh (Chiu School of Business, and Technology, Bow Valley College). The 2025 leaders have been selected from a vast field of nominations spanning every industry and sector, all of whom have left their mark on our vibrant and growing city.

Please join us in celebrating our 2025 Leaders Awards recipients:

Nicole Chacalias – Movac Mobile Vacuum Services Ltd.

Patrick Chiu – Trico Communities

Margarita de Guzman – Circle CRM Group Inc. (“Circle”)

Rory Ellis – Contemporary Office Interiors

Adam Gaulin – Rope-A-Dope Windows Inc.

Jay Gohill – Arcurve Inc.

Gregg & Debbie Hampton – Canyon Rigging

Vincent Ircandia – StellarAlgo

John Jeffrey – Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saawan Logan – NORTH Water

Adam Martinson – AJM Environmental Inc.

Lucas McCarthy – Showpass

Kyle McCormick, Chris Anderson & Chris Nastase – Firefly Solar

Sean Nolan – Excel Homes

Dr. Charles Osuji – Osuji & Smith Lawyers

Jamie Parker & Mike Wenzlawe – Canadian Heritage Roasting Company

Christopher Tonkin – Straightline Motor Group

Andy Trewick – Graham Group

Dr. Neil Webber – Webber Academy

Harold (Harry) Wong – EnergyLink Corporation

We are also pleased to announce that the recipient of this year’s distinguished Ross Glen Legacy Leader Award is Tim Logel, CEO of Logel Homes.

We extend special thanks to our Leaders Awards partners:

Title sponsor: MNP

Gold partners: Notified, Wood Automotive Group, ATB, Bow Valley College, Servpro, Alberta Blue Cross, and The Hearing Loss Clinic

To purchase tickets and join the celebration of Calgary’s top leaders, visit: https://businessincalgary.com/bic-leaders-gala-event/

For more information please contact:

Pat Ottman

Publisher

[email protected]

(587) 774-7619

Business in Calgary

https://businessincalgary.com/



