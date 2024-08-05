C2R2 and Mohawk College Launch National Green Building Skills Initiative with Federal Support

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2) is proud to announce a new nationwide green building skills training initiative, Advancing Access and Skills Training for Green Buildings and Retrofits, supported by an $11.3 million investment from the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program (SWSP).

With federal investment between April 2025 and March 2028, 13 C2R2 coalition member institutions will deliver accessible, industry-aligned training that equips workers with the technical and leadership skills needed to support Canada’s low-carbon transition. The investment will train a workforce to build and retrofit homes and buildings to reduce energy consumption and achieve low-carbon performance.

The project aims to implement upskilling training opportunities for mid-career workers through programs at accredited postsecondary institutions, mobilize the knowledge of subject matter experts from the C2R2 institutions to inform curriculum development using innovative perspectives and increase accessibility to skills training for equity deserving groups.

Training will be accessed through the Quick Train Canada platform and delivered through the following C2R2 members: Algonquin College, British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), Holland College, Mohawk College, New Brunswick Community College (NBCC), Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC), Okanagan College, Red River College Polytechnic (RRC Polytech), Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT), Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Seneca Polytechnic, The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and Yukon University.

“This investment from the Government of Canada is an important step forward in continuing to prepare our workforce for a sustainable future,” said Paul Armstrong President of Mohawk College and Co-Chair, C2R2 Governance Committee. “C2R2 institutions are ready to deliver practical, innovative training that connects people to meaningful careers while helping Canada meet its climate and housing goals.”

“When we invest in green building skills training, we support sustainable careers for workers across the country,” said the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario. “By equipping 5,400 learners with the necessary skills to thrive in the low-carbon economy, this initiative is addressing urgent workforce needs and paving the way for a greener and more resilient future for all Canadians. This initiative highlights the importance of collaboration between post-secondary institutions, industry, and government in achieving our climate and economic goals.”

Through this initiative, C2R2 will:

Enroll 5,400 participants in training programs tailored to high-demand roles such as HVAC technicians, electricians, carpenters, GIS specialists, and construction project managers;

Ensure 4,320 participants complete training, with 75% securing employment following program completion;

Engage over 200 stakeholders — including employers, industry associations, and community organizations — to co-develop curriculum and ensure job-market alignment;

Launch 10 new and scale 30 existing training programs.

C2R2’s project is one of eight innovative initiatives across Canada sharing $75 million in funding through the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program. This broader initiative aims to provide skills training opportunities for more than 10,000 Canadian workers in key economic sectors and supports the federal government’s commitment to a resilient, inclusive, and low-carbon economic recovery.

“This project exemplifies how Canada’s post-secondary institutions can work together with government and industry to create a stronger, more resilient economy,” said Alexander (Sandy) MacDonald, President, Holland College and C2R2 Governance Group Co-Chair. “We are proud to support an initiative that creates new opportunities for learners from all walks of life to build sustainable careers in a growing sector.”

This initiative supports Canada’s commitments under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and advances the national conversation on green skills training, creating new opportunities for mid-career workers while helping communities across the country build a cleaner, more inclusive future.

For more information, visit: www.resilientcolleges.ca.

About Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2)

Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2) is a coalition of 15 highly aligned colleges, cégeps, institutes, and polytechnics across Canada with an established commitment to sustainability. The coalition members have come together as a driving force, providing the skills required to transition to a clean economy in Canada. C2R2’s administration and secretariat are located at Mohawk College in Hamilton.

