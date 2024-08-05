Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) Correction of Record Date for the December 2025 Special Distribution on its ETF Series

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caldwell Investment Management Ltd., the manager of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (the “Fund”), issued a news release on December 23, 2025 announcing a special distribution on the Fund’s ETF Series (the “Special Resolution”). In the news release, the record date for the Special Distribution was incorrectly described as December 19, 2025. The correct record date for the Special Distribution should be December 24, 2025. All other information in that news release remains unchanged.

The table below shows the correct record date, payment date and payment amount of the Special Distribution of the Fund’s ETF Series.

Record Date Payment Date Distribution per Unit December 24, 2025 December 31, 2025 CAD $0.2496011

The ETF Series of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol UDA.

For further information, please visit our website at www.caldwellinvestment.com or contact us at 416-593-1798 or 1-800-256-2441.



