Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (the “Fund”): Correction of Record Date for the October 2025 Distribution on its ETF Series

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caldwell Investment Management Ltd., the manager of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (the “Fund”), issued a news release on July 11, 2025 announcing the 2025 Q3 distributions on the Fund’s ETF Series, which consist of one payment in each of August, September and October 2025. In the news release, the record date for the October 2025 payment was incorrectly described as September 30, 2025. The correct record date for the October 2025 payment should be September 29, 2025. All other information in that news release remains unchanged.

The table below shows the record date, payment date and payment amount of the 2025 Q3 distributions of the Fund’s ETF Series.

Record Date Payment Date Distribution per Unit July 31, 2025 August 8, 2025 CAD $0.038 August 29, 2025 September 8, 2025 CAD $0.038 September 29, 2025 October 7, 2025 CAD $0.038



The ETF Series of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol UDA.

For further information, please visit our website at www.caldwellinvestment.com or contact us at 416-593-1798 or 1-800-256-2441.



CBJ Newsmakers