Caledon Farms Launches Gently Cooked Dog Food Line in Canada!

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Crump Group Inc. is introducing gently cooked dog food under its Caledon Farms brand, making wholesome fresh frozen meals in-house with real, recognizable ingredients. This launch marks the company’s move beyond treats into food with the same all-natural, fewer ingredient promise. With just three steps from freezer to bowl, Farm & Field and Catch & Coast products make meal time easier than ever as a complete food or mixer.

“Bringing our new Fresh Frozen meals to market in under ten months is an incredible milestone for The Crump Group and a testament to our team’s agility and collaboration” said Paul Sproule, President of The Crump Group Inc. “From concept to commissioning and first shipment, every function—R&D, Marketing, Sales, Finance, and Operations—came together with a shared sense of purpose. This launch marks a significant step in growing our brand awareness as we expand into the main meal segment, reinforcing our commitment to deliver high-quality, nutritious products for pets. It’s a powerful example of what’s possible when innovation meets execution.”

Developed by pet nutritionists, every Caledon Farms gently cooked recipe begins with real, high-quality meat or fish, farm-fresh ingredients, and ancient grains. Each meal is lightly steamed at lower temperatures than traditional kibble to retain natural nutrients, flavour, and moisture. The result is a complete and balanced meal close to its whole food form to support digestion, hydration, and taste while giving pet parents confidence in exactly what they’re feeding every day.

This milestone reflects The Crump Group’s leadership in Canadian pet food innovation and its ongoing commitment to evolve the way we think about our pet health and well-being.

About The Crump Group Inc.

The Crump Group is family owned and operated, producing all natural, gently dehydrated single and limited ingredient pet treats since 2006. Our core brands include Crumps’ Naturals®, Caledon Farms® & Dog Delights®. We also produce many private brands which are sold and distributed across North America. The Crump Group’s pet products are currently available at major retailers such as Costco®, PetSmart®, Pet Valu®, Walmart®, Loblaws®, Publix® and Target® to name a few. Visit www.thecrumpgroup.ca

