Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia approves quarterly dividend

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia approves quarterly dividend

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company’s shares.

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

  • Ex-dividend date VFEX: August 20, 2025
  • Ex-dividend date AIM: August 22, 2025
  • Ex-dividend date NYSE American: August 22, 2025
  • Record date: August 22, 2025
  • Payment date: September 5, 2025

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia’s Dividend Policy
Caledonia’s strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with other investment opportunities and its prudent approach to risk management.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc  
Mark Learmonth Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 7817 841 793
   
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)  
Adrian Hadden Tel: +44 207 397 1965
George Lawson  
   
Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)  
Scott Mathieson Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
   
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)  
Gordon Poole Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
   
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)  
Patrick Chidley Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Paul Durham Tel: +1 203 940 2538
   
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)  
Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131
   
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)  
Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
   

This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company’s obligations under Article 17 of MAR.


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Closing of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering
Aufgusshow 2025 Wraps Up: Canada Crowns Its First National Sauna Performance Champions
Morocco Strategic Minerals Launches Maiden Drill Program on Timarighine Property