Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Fatal accident at Blanket Mine

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) (“Caledonia”) reports that an accident took place on September 22, 2025 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one Blanket Mine employee lost his life. The accident was related to secondary blasting.
The Company’s immediate priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals involved and to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this accident. Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an enquiry into this accident by the relevant authorities.
Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.
Enquiries:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
|Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
George Lawson
|Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
|Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
|Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
|Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent
|Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
|3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|Tel: +263 77802131
|IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
|
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39