Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Fatal accident at Blanket Mine

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) (“Caledonia”) reports that an accident took place on September 22, 2025 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one Blanket Mine employee lost his life. The accident was related to secondary blasting.

The Company’s immediate priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals involved and to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this accident. Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an enquiry into this accident by the relevant authorities.

Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

