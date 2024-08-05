Calgary Garage Door Fix Named Exclusive Canadian Dealer for Ryterna

Calgary, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calgary Garage Door Fix becomes the exclusive Canadian dealer for Ryterna, Europe’s custom garage door leader. The partnership will debut at Buildex Alberta 2025, reflecting Canada’s growing focus on smart, energy-efficient housing.

Calgary Garage Door Fix, widely trusted for garage door repair Calgary has been appointed the exclusive Canadian dealer for Ryterna, one of Europe’s leading garage door manufacturers. The announcement will be featured at Buildex Alberta 2025 in Calgary, where more than 8,000 industry professionals are expected to gather.

The news comes as Canadians continue to invest heavily in their homes. Renovation and repair spending reached CAD $105.5 billion in 2023, according to Building Excellence. Nearly half of Canadian households, 49 percent, are planning or carrying out renovations this year, CIBC reports, with smart design and energy efficiency topping homeowner priorities. Alberta stands out as a hotspot: the province accounted for 23 percent of Canada’s housing starts in early 2025, despite only holding 12 percent of the national population, ATB Financial notes.

Ryterna’s reputation across Europe is built on design flexibility. The company produces overhead, side-sliding, and side-hinged garage doors, along with matching entry sets. This Canadian launch, made possible through Calgary Garage Door Fix, brings new options to homeowners seeking both style and performance.

“Back when we started in 2015, it was just Marta, myself, and a promise to do right by our neighbors,” said Stan Klugman, co-founder of Calgary Garage Door Fix. “Now we have the chance to bring something truly different to Canadian homes. It’s a proud step for our family and for Calgary.”

Buildex Alberta, set for March 2025, will highlight innovations shaping Canada’s construction sector, from sustainable building to smart home integration. Calgary Garage Door Fix’s unveiling of Ryterna doors fits within these broader industry shifts, giving Canadian homeowners access to designs already common across European neighborhoods.

The company also recently marked a branding milestone. In May 2025, Garage Door Fix secured a U.S. trademark, with Canadian approval expected later this year. Trademark protection remains rare in the sector, signaling the brand’s commitment to long-term growth and credibility.

Though the business has expanded nationally, family remains central. Team members Angela and Lindsay continue to support customers daily, while even the Klugman children, Mike and Liza, play small roles in keeping the brand approachable. That sense of family-first service, Stan noted, is what helped secure trust with Ryterna.

Founded in 2015 by Stan and Marta Klugman, Calgary Garage Door Fix is the flagship branch of Garage Door Fix, Canada’s best-rated garage door company. The firm provides repair, installation, and replacement services, now expanding into exclusive distribution with Ryterna.

