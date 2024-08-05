Calgary Health Foundation announces plan for cutting-edge theatre thanks to donor’s $3M gift

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calgary Health Foundation is proud to announce plans for a new state-of-the-art auditorium at Foothills Medical Centre. Made possible thanks to a $3M gift from longtime foundation donor, Stephen Kennedy, the hospital’s existing theatre will be renovated and renamed the Stephen and Paula Kennedy Auditorium. The reimagined hall will ensure that generations of healthcare professionals, patients, and the public, have access to a space to advance medical education, learn and grow as people, and inspire the future of health leadership.

“Mr. Kennedy’s generosity and leadership in supporting healthcare for the Calgary community is remarkable. His visionary gift will create space for collaboration, teaching, and learning for the medical community and patient education and community engagement for all. The inclusion of the name of Stephen’s late wife, Paula, reflects not only his enduring love for her but also his deep gratitude to the healthcare system that cared for her. This is a wonderful legacy for them both, for which we are incredibly grateful.” Paul Rossmann, President & CEO, Calgary Health Foundation.

When asked why he chose to attach his name to the project, Mr. Kennedy spoke of legacy and love.

“When thinking about donating to Calgary Health Foundation, I decided to act. Why wait until after you’re gone to contribute to your community when you can support a tangible need now, one that you can watch develop and grow, and benefit others during your lifetime. My beloved Paula would have agreed.” Stephen Kennedy, philanthropist and Calgary Health Foundation donor.

The theatre renovation is part of a larger Foothills Medical Centre (FMC) redevelopment focused on learning and innovation. The centre will serve to provide an ideal physical location, at the figurative heart of the hospital, to properly support academic and clinical innovation for the City of Calgary and Southern Alberta.

“The reimagination of our current auditorium, lecture theatre, and respite space to become a leading-edge Learning and Innovation Centre is a project for the decades, benefitting our healthcare providers, researchers, educators, innovators, patients and families, and the broader Calgary community. The centre will feature brand new flexible teaching spaces, an innovative simulation lab, a learning commons which will be home to an institute of healing arts, and at its heart the transformed Stephen and Paula Kennedy Auditorium.” Michael Suddes, Executive Director, Emergency and Site, Foothills Medical Centre.

The expected opening of the Stephen and Paula Kennedy Auditorium, along with the entirety of the Learning and Innovation Centre at Foothills Medical Centre, is slated for late-2027.

“The Stephen and Paula Kennedy Auditorium will be home to a broad range of programming including scientific conferences, teaching, community and patient engagement, and (in partnership with leaders in the field) a range of music programming. We are so grateful for the wonderful gift that Stephen Kennedy has provided to support this project and are committed over the next two years to designing, building and opening this brilliant space in a way that properly honours our patients, their healthcare providers, and philanthropic partners.” Mr. Suddes

About the Learning and Innovation Centre at Foothills Medical Centre

While the Foothills Medical Centre is a renowned centre of learning and innovation it does not currently have a place which matches this status. The re-imagination and renovation of its existing auditorium, lecture theatre, lobby, and cafeteria space on the ground floor of Main Building will allow for the creation of such a place.

The centre will provide a core and integrated focus for academic teaching, scientific meetings, conferences, and collaboration, simulation and innovation lab activity, community programming such as art and music therapy, patient and family education and support, and outstanding opportunities for community and philanthropic engagement.

The Learning and Innovation Centre will significantly accelerate innovation, simulation, and education programs at Foothills Medical Centre, alongside providing a superb home for patient and family education, community programming, and healthcare worker respite.

About Calgary Health Foundation

Calgary Health Foundation is a community-based charity raising funds to advance healthcare across our city. We find opportunities to invest in excellence across the entire healthcare system and offer more firsts for care providers and patients, all to enhance outcomes and improve lives. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca .

