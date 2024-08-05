Calgary Innovation Week is Back – Monday, November 3 to Thursday, November 6

Calgary, AB, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calgary Innovation Week 2025 (#CalgaryInnovationWeek), powered by Platform Calgary , is the city’s largest celebration of tech, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This year the theme is “Why Calgary” exploring Calgary’s emergence as a global tech hub, highlighting our unique combination of talent, economic strength, and livability.

The Platform Innovation Centre serves as headquarters for a curated program showcasing one of the world’s fastest-growing tech communities. Innovation Week culminates November 6th with the 15th Anniversary of Calgary Launch Party, featuring Calgary’s Top 10 most promising startups.

“Calgary is no longer just emerging; we are now on the map as North America’s fastest-growing tech hub,” says Jen Lussier, Interim-CEO of Platform Calgary. “Calgary Innovation Week is our opportunity to showcase this momentum and celebrate the accomplishments of Calgary’s most innovative and industrious minds.”

Presenting Sponsor, University of Calgary

Calgary Innovation Week is proudly presented by the University of Calgary , underscoring the vital connection between academic research, talent development, and commercialization within the ecosystem.

“Calgary has earned its place as a global centre of entrepreneurial excellence”, says Guy Levesque, Executive Director at the Hunter Hub for Entrepreneurial Thinking with the University of Calgary. “The University of Calgary is proud to support Calgary Innovation Week as we showcase the talent, creativity and resilience propelling Calgary’s emergence as a global tech leader. By investing in this generation’s builders, from classrooms to companies, we will not just imagine a better future, but build it. Carpe momentum.”

Launch Party: Celebrating 15 Years of Startup Success

The 15th annual Launch Party is the conclusion of Calgary Innovation Week on Thursday, November 6th from 5:30pm-8:30pm at the Platform Innovation Centre. It celebrates Calgary’s Top 10 most promising startups, peer-selected for their early traction and global potential, tackling challenges across deep tech, health, and industrial sectors.

Launch Party is presented by Dell Technologies, a leader in providing the critical technology infrastructure that scales startups into global enterprises.

“Calgary is known for bold ideas and big outcomes,” says Pamela Pelletier, Vice-President of Canada Sales with Dell Technologies Canada. “Dell is proud to sponsor and participate in Calgary Innovation Week’s Launch Party to celebrate the bold ideas and breakthrough technologies shaping Calgary’s future.”

Meet the Top 10 for 2025:

DAYY Photonics: Develops advanced light source solutions that power innovation across defense, semiconductor, and medical markets.

HazTrack: HazTrack helps used cooking oil collection companies optimize their scheduling and routing with advanced sensor technology. HazTrack devices improve the efficiency and sustainability of collection, while helping collectors crack down on the $400M cooking oil theft crisis.

PataBid: Develops AI-powered estimating software that helps contractors bid electrical and mechanical work faster, smarter, and more accurately by integrating real-time material pricing.

Possibility Neurotechnologies: Expands access to communication, independence, and participation through a simple and affordable brain-computer interface enabling users with physical disabilities to control smart devices and express themselves using only their thoughts.

Symbiotic AI: A Canadian Digital Health company that develops scientifically backed artificial intelligence-enabled clinical decision support solutions that improve health care decisions.

Tarkka Manufacturing Solutions: Designs and manufactures advanced wheelchair seating systems that cut evaluation-to-delivery (E2D) time from months to a single bedside session.

Taste the City: Simplifies discovering new culinary experiences through digitally guided tasting routes by removing friction and making exploring local restaurants effortless, fun, and efficient.

Tutred: Instantly connects students with the right tutor, saving hours of wait time, while using AI to automate up to 95% of teaching overhead spent on lesson planning, homework and quiz creation, grading, and student profiling.

VRCORE Education: A Virtual Reality Free-Roam Field Trip company that brings “The Magic School Bus” into schools.

VL Energy: Delivers AI-powered emissions monitoring software that helps industrial companies reduce costs, meet regulatory requirements, and advance toward net-zero goals.

The presenting sponsor for the Launch Party Top 10 is Alberta Innovates . Alberta Innovates is the province’s most comprehensive research and innovation agency. From funding to commercialization, it is Alberta’s innovation engine fostering and accelerating research and innovation to benefit citizens and drive economic growth.

ABOUT PLATFORM CALGARY

Platform Calgary is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to making Calgary the best place globally to start and grow a tech company. Our central hub, the Platform Innovation Centre, welcomes more than 150,000 visitors annually and supports a dynamic community and accelerates connections between talent, ideas, and capital. We aim to triple the size of Calgary’s tech sector within the next decade, driving a more diversified, resilient, and inclusive economy.

Calgary is rapidly becoming a global technology hub, recognized as North America’s fastest-growing tech hub and ranking among the world’s Top 50 Emerging Ecosystems in the Startup Genome Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2025 . This growth is supported by a rapidly expanding talent pool, with Calgary ranking as the 17th Tech Talent Market in North America and recording the fastest three-year tech job growth rate (61.1%) among all markets studied in the CBRE Scoring Tech Talent 2025 report . The Alberta Enterprise Corporation 2023 Alberta Technology Deal Flow Study revealed a 157% increase in local tech companies in Alberta since 2012, with 62.7% of them based in Calgary.

