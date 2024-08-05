Skip to content
Cameras invited to capture b-roll of Rogers TIFF 50 Timescape in Yorkville this weekend

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers is bringing TIFF back to its iconic Yorkville roots from September 5 to 7, creating the TIFF 50 Timescape for guests to walk through the Festival’s past and explore the evolution of the Festival’s 50 years through interactive multimedia content, archival images and entertainment including live performances from the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra joined by members of the E Street Band. Event is free and open to the public.

Media are invited to capture b-roll and photography beginning Friday, September 5 through to Sunday, September 7. See programming details and full schedule below.  

When: Friday, September 5 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET
  Media invited for b-roll capture at 3 p.m. ET ahead of public opening
  Saturday, September 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET
  Sunday, September 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET
   
Where: Rogers TIFF 50 Timescape: Yorkville Ave between Hazelton Ave. and Bellair St.
  Entrance & Media Check In: Yorkville Ave & Hazelton Ave
   
RSVP: If interested in attending before public opening, please RSVP to
  [email protected] or [email protected]
   

Rogers TIFF 50 Timescape Programming Schedule and Details: 

Friday, September 5 

  • 5 – 5:30 p.m. TIFF Short Cuts Film Q&A: Jazz Infernal Director Will Niava hosted by TIFF moderator Céline Roustan 
  • 6 – 6:45 p.m. Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra & E Street Band members Ozzie Melendez (Trombone) and Anthony Almonte (singer/percussionist)
  • 7:15 – 8 p.m. Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra & E Street Band members Ozzie Melendez (Trombone) and Anthony Almonte (singer/percussionist)

Saturday, September 6 

  • 1:30 – 2 p.m. TIFF Short Cuts Film Q&A: Karupy Director Kalainithan Kalaichelvan hosted by TIFF moderator Céline Roustan 
  • 2:30 – 4 p.m. Live Art: JessGo 
  • 6 – 6:45 p.m. Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra & E Street Band members Ozzie Melendez (Trombone) and Anthony Almonte (singer/percussionist)
  • 7:15 – 8 p.m. Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra & E Street Band members Ozzie Melendez (Trombone) and Anthony Almonte (singer/percussionist)

Sunday, September 7 

  • 1 – 2:30 p.m. Live Art: JessGo 
  • 3 – 3:30 p.m. TIFF Short Cuts Film Q&A: Year of the Dragon Director Giran Findlay-Liu hosted by TIFF moderator Céline Roustan 
  • 4 – 4:45 p.m. Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra  
  • 5:15 – 6 p.m. Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra  


