Canada can maximize economic benefits of nation-building projects by pairing speed with broader industrial competitiveness strategy

Victoria, B.C., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the first nation-building projects be prioritized by the Major Projects Office, including copper mines in B.C. and Saskatchewan and SMR nuclear development in Ontario.



In response, Merran Smith, president of New Economy Canada, said:

We welcome this commitment to getting things built quickly while upholding Indigenous rights, enhancing clean growth and maintaining environmental protections. The focus on critical minerals will help position Canada to meet the growing global demand driven by electrification and battery technologies. At the same time, the development of Small Modular Reactors in Ontario will strengthen Canada’s influence as an energy superpower by expanding our expertise and manufacturing innovation.

Moving these projects forward is essential to modernizing our economy and diversifying trade, but if we treat them as one-offs, we risk missing out on the jobs, investment, and productivity gains that come with a comprehensive investment- and climate-competitive industrial strategy.

We look forward to working with the government to ensure that these efforts are part of an integrated approach, one that supports a value-added supply chain for made-in-Canada products, prioritizes investment in infrastructure and the modernization of our energy and transport systems, and strengthens our competitiveness in a global market demanding low-carbon and clean technologies and products.

Canada’s electricity grid is a core economic strength, consistently attracting investors and businesses with its reliable, clean, and affordable power. Strengthening and expanding this grid is a national priority that isn’t fully reflected in the currently proposed project list. Prioritizing strategic nation-building projects that capitalize on our electricity generation potential, like Wind West, and reinforcing it with energy storage and transmission infrastructure, would go a long way to setting up Canada for a modern, efficient and productive economy.



About New Economy Canada

New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting over 60 companies, industrial sector associations, as well as labour and Indigenous organizations, all committed to accelerating investment in Canada’s clean economy. Our members employ or represent over 410,000 workers and generate annual revenues of over $200 billion CAD.

