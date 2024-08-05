Canada Flowthrough Shares pivots from Budget 2025 to a province-led, time-boxed FTS-for-Tech pilot — dedicated to the memory of John Reid

Ottawa, ON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canada Flow -through Shares (CanFlowThrough.com) today applauded Budget 2025’s investments in innovation infrastructure and announced a “pipes-to-taps” pivot: a coordinated push for provincial, time-limited FTS-for-Tech pilots with common guardrails and hard KPIs, paired with a request for a small federal regulatory sandbox to validate the model nationally.

The announcement is dedicated to John Reid, the late President & CEO of the Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATA), whose founder-first advocacy set the bar for practical, job-creating policy.

David Perry co-founder of the campaign said, “We didn’t get FTS-for-tech in this budget. Fine. We did get the pipes—AI/quantum capacity, modern payments rails, and better SR&ED. Our job now is to turn those pipes into taps of private risk capital, fast,” said David E. Perry, Managing Partner at Perry-Martel International and lead organizer of Canada Flowthrough Shares. “In John Reid’s spirit, we’re moving first with the provinces that already run investor-side credits. We’ll stand up a capped, audited pilot network that creates jobs, keeps IP in Canada, and proves this works—then invite Ottawa to scale it.”

Perry thanked Paul Brent and Paul LaBarge for their leadership and stamina during the pre-budget effort to extend FTS to technology companies. “Paul and Paul did the hard yards—research, calls, coalition-building. Today’s pivot is built on that groundwork, and we’re going to finish the job.”

Paul LaBarge, founding partner at LaBarge Weinstein LLP, added: “Canada already knows how to do investor incentives responsibly. With clear eligibility, caps, hold periods, and ‘no double-dip’ rules alongside SR&ED, an FTS-for-Tech pilot can include innovators and Angels where it matters most—at seed—while protecting the taxpayer. The point isn’t a tax shelter; it’s investment efficiency and it’s targeted capital that builds teams, ships product, and anchors IP here at home. There is no logic in siphoning off investment dollars or fees and costs of financial intermediaries when those dollars can be invested directly in the creation of new technologies.”

The plan: Pilot, prove, scale

Provincial pilots now: Invite willing provinces to harmonize existing investor-credit frameworks into a Tech-FTS Pilot Network with common rules (eligible spend: Canadian R&D payroll, sovereign/Canadian compute access fees, commercialization & IP costs; strict anti-abuse; transparent reporting).

The genie is out of the bottle — time for tech to move as one

Focused on defending other strategic industries, Canada’s tech sector can’t wait for a single national lobby to materialize. The infrastructure is funded; now founders, angels, and operators must self-organize to convert it into company formation and jobs. Canada Flowthrough Shares will convene a Canada Tech Capital Coalition—a pragmatic alliance of provinces, angel groups, accelerators, and willing institutions—to standardize the FTS-for-Tech pilot across jurisdictions and publish common, open KPIs.

David E. Perry said: “The genie is out of the bottle. Ottawa just built the pipes; it’s on us to turn the taps. If tech wants a national voice, it starts with a national standard—one pilot, one data model, province by province, and a scoreboard the whole country can see.”

Paul LaBarge said: “We don’t need a megaphone to get started—we need rules that work. A capped, audited FTS-for-Tech pilot gives angels confidence, keeps IP here, and scales only if the data says it should. That’s how Canada wins.”

Call to action

Provinces & EDOs: Sign the Tech-FTS Pilot LOI and align reporting.

Sign the and align reporting. Angels, Founders, Accelerators: Register interest for Cohort 1 ; help refine metrics.

Register interest for ; help refine metrics. Institutions & Pensions: Advise on guardrails to crowd in private capital responsibly.

Advise on guardrails to crowd in private capital responsibly. Tech community: Honour John Reid’s legacy—celebrate the budget’s infrastructure wins and help deliver the activation lever that converts them into jobs, exports, and enduring Canadian IP.

About Canada Flowthrough Shares

Canada Flowthrough Shares www.CanFlowThrough.com is a founder-driven coalition advocating a time-limited, audited FTS-for-Tech pilot to unlock angel and seed capital for Canadian startups while safeguarding taxpayers through strict eligibility, caps, and transparency. The coalition’s mission is simple: turn public innovation infrastructure into private company formation—faster—while keeping jobs and IP in Canada.



