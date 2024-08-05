Canada’s Largest Family Medicine Gathering Comes to Winnipeg This November

Event Information:

Family Medicine Forum

November 5–8, 2025 (Winnipeg)

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From November 5–8, 2025, family doctors will gather in the heart of Canada to celebrate, learn, and network at the largest family medicine conference in Canada.

Family Medicine Forum (FMF) is a four-day event that offers participants the opportunity to gain insight and knowledge from experts through keynote sessions and workshops, cultivate relationships with colleagues from across the country, and honour achievements in family medicine, teaching, research, and more.

Key FMF features:

Educational program: Over 190 sessions, hands-on workshops, and scientific posters that share innovations in family medicine and provide the latest guidelines in family medicine. To view the full program, please visit fmf.cfpc.ca/program.

Over 190 sessions, hands-on workshops, and scientific posters that share innovations in family medicine and provide the latest guidelines in family medicine. To view the full program, please visit fmf.cfpc.ca/program. Networking and collaboration: A yearly tradition for many family doctors, FMF offers ample networking breaks, including a beach-themed welcome reception, student, resident, and early career social events, wellness activities, the Awards Gala, and a new reception at the stunning Canadian Human Rights Museum.

A yearly tradition for many family doctors, FMF offers ample networking breaks, including a beach-themed welcome reception, student, resident, and early career social events, wellness activities, the Awards Gala, and a new reception at the stunning Canadian Human Rights Museum. Exhibit Hall: The always popular Exhibit Hall offers a place to check out the latest advancements in medical technology, health care solutions, and more.

FMF 2025 is where Canada’s family physicians come together to learn, share knowledge, and strengthen the future of family medicine—advancing skills, inspiring innovation, and shaping the health and well-being of patients nationwide.

The CFPC’s Family Medicine Forum is sponsored by the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), MD Financial Management Inc. (MD), and Scotiabank. Together, the CMA, MD, and Scotiabank are firmly committed to supporting the medical profession and advancing health in Canada. As proof of this commitment, and in collaboration with the CMA and MD, Scotiabank is investing $115 million to support physicians and the communities they serve across Canada.

Register now to take part in this showcase of family medicine: fmf.cfpc.ca.

About the College of Family Physicians of Canada

The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) is the professional organization representing more than 45,000 members across the country. The College establishes the standards for and accredits postgraduate family medicine training in Canada’s 17 medical schools. It reviews and certifies continuing professional development programs and materials that enable family physicians to meet certification and licensing requirements. The CFPC provides high-quality services, supports family medicine teaching and research, and advocates on behalf of the specialty of family medicine, family physicians, and the patients they serve.

fmf.cfpc.ca | FMF Facebook | FMF Instagram | FMF YouTube #FMF2025

