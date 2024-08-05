Canadian and Former NBA Executive Al Whitley Joins Brampton Honey Badgers as CEO

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today that Al Whitley, former NBA executive and general manager of the Texas Legends (NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks), has joined the franchise as chief executive officer (CEO).

Whitley brings more than two decades of experience in professional basketball, having spent 22 years within the Dallas Mavericks organization, where he helped drive basketball operations at the highest level. His leadership has been defined by his commitment to creating a winning culture, fostering relationships, and developing talent on and off the court.

Born in Belleville, Ontario and raised in Victoria, British Columbia, Whitley discovered his passion for basketball alongside childhood friend and NBA legend Steve Nash. After playing college basketball at the University of New Brunswick, Whitley began his professional career with the Dallas Mavericks in 2001 in their marketing department, before quickly transitioning to basketball operations.

As a special advisor to former Mavericks Majority Owner Mark Cuban, Whitley played a pivotal role in the franchise’s success, including its historic 2011 NBA Championship. That experience, he says, gave him firsthand insight into “what it truly takes to build and sustain a championship team and culture.”

In 2017, Whitley was named general manager and vice president of basketball operations for the Texas Legends, where he oversaw all aspects of the organization – from basketball operations and scouting, to business development and community engagement – leading the team to its first-ever playoff win.

“I am incredibly grateful and excited for this opportunity to help lead the Brampton Honey Badgers back to championship form – both on the court and in the community,” said Whitley. “I want to sincerely thank our owner, Leonard Asper, for his trust and commitment. Being born and raised in Canada, this is a full-circle moment for my family and me. Coming back home to help guide, develop, and grow the Brampton Honey Badgers of the CEBL is not only an honour – it’s a privilege and a challenge I wholeheartedly embrace.”

Throughout his NBA career, Whitley has worked with some of the game’s most influential figures, including Mark Cuban, Donn Nelson, Rick Carlisle, Donnie Nelson and legendary players such as Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Vince Carter, and Luka Dončić.

“When I acquired the Honey Badgers, I committed to creating a winning team that also serves as a pillar of its community,” said Leonard Asper, owner of the Brampton Honey Badgers. “Al Whitley’s track record and reputation leave me no doubt that he is the right person to fulfill that mission. We are extremely fortunate that he is making this commitment to Brampton, and I thank him for his trust in us.”

As CEO, Whitley aims to elevate the Honey Badgers organization both competitively and culturally – building a championship-caliber roster, enhancing fan engagement, and strengthening the team’s ties within the community.

Honey Badgers fans can look forward to an exciting offseason filled with community events leading up to the 2026 CEBL season tip-off in May. Details on 2026 season ticket packages will be announced soon.

About the Brampton Honey Badgers

One of the original franchises of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), the 2022 CEBL Champion Brampton Honey Badgers proudly call the CAA Centre home. The Brampton front office and basketball operations department bring NBA, NBA G League, national team, NCAA and major international pro league experience to the franchise. With a vision of promoting Brampton grassroots basketball and local businesses through community and corporate engagement, the Honey Badgers will leverage the explosion of basketball as a vehicle for innovation and change. For more information visit honeybadgers.ca .

About the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

A league created by Canadians for Canadians with a mission to develop Canadian players, coaches, sports executives, and referees, the CEBL boasts the highest percentage of Canadian players of any pro league in the country with 73% of its rosters being Canadian and more than 10 players with NBA game experience in 2025. Players also bring experience from the NBA G League, top international pro leagues, the Canadian National team program, NCAA programs, as well as U SPORTS and CCAA. More than 20 players have signed NBA contracts following a CEBL season, and numerous CEBL players attend NBA G League training camps every year. The CEBL season runs from May through August with games broadcast live on CEBL+ powered by Tonybet, TSN , TSN+ , RDS , Game+ and Next Level Sports & Entertainment . More information about the CEBL is available at CEBL.ca and @cebleague on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , LinkedIn , Facebook & YouTube .

