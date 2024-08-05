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Canadian Angel Investment Falls to Five-Year Low at $113.79 Million in 2025, while Women’s Participation Hits a Record 40%, NACO Reports

Canadian Angel Investment Falls to Five-Year Low at $113.79 Million in 2025, while Women’s Participation Hits a Record 40%, NACO Reports

CBJ Newsmakers

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