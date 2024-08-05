Canadian Hearing Services Proudly Awards Twenty-Nine Scholarships to Deaf and Hard of Hearing Students for the 2025-2026 Academic Year

Toronto, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASL

Canadian Hearing Services is proud to announce the awarding of 29 scholarships to Deaf and hard of hearing students across Canada for the 2025–2026 academic year. This continued investment in students year after year underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting post-secondary education and accessibility. Since launching the scholarship program in 2017, we have awarded an incredible 192 scholarships, breaking down barriers and empowering Deaf and hard of hearing students to pursue their academic goals – many of whom have gone on to pursue higher education including master’s degrees and launch meaningful, successful careers.

“These scholarships represent empowerment, access, and the belief that these students deserve every opportunity to build bright, successful futures,” said Julia N. Dumanian, President & Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Hearing Services. “We are proud to continue offering these scholarships as part of our commitment to accessibility, education, and community impact. We wish each of this year’s scholarship recipients’ great success and look forward to the incredible contributions they will make in the years ahead.”

Recipient of The Honourable David C. Onley Scholarship award, Sofia Olaizola will be attending Dalhousie University this September to begin her journey toward a career in audiology. Growing up hard of hearing, she was deeply inspired by incredible audiologists – especially those with lived experience who supported her along the way – and now she hopes to make the same impact for others. “To me, this scholarship represents more than just financial help, it’s a vote of confidence in who I am and who I’m becoming,” said Sofia. “As a hard of hearing student, it means a lot to be recognized by an organization that understands the value of lived experience.”

Congratulations to the 2025-2026 National Scholarship Recipients!

Recipient of The Honourable David C. Onley Scholarship award:

Sofia Olaizola

Dalhousie University

Recipients of the 2025-2026 National Scholarship Sponsored by Element

Element has generously sponsored scholarships for five outstanding students for a period of four years, helping to support their future academic success.

“At Element, we believe education is a powerful catalyst for change. By supporting Canadian Hearing Services’ National Scholarship recipients, we are proud to help Deaf and hard-of-hearing students pursue their goals and lead with purpose – knowing they have a strong community of support behind them.” – Candace Allixendir, VP Communications and Community Investment

We are delighted to recognize the five deserving students who will be receiving a National Scholarship sponsored by Element:

Cristiano Batista, British Columbia Institute of Technology

Billie-Jo Skevington, Loyalist College

Lily Beauregard, Loyalist College

Muhammad Azaan Azher, McMaster University

Rebecca Leigh, Yorkville University

Congratulations to the following recipients of the Canadian Hearing Services National Scholarship:

This achievement was made possible through the generous and unwavering support of our donors, corporate sponsors, Element, and participants in our annual President’s Scholarship Golf Tournament. We extend our deepest gratitude to all those who have contributed to the success of the National Scholarship Program.

2025 – 2028 Corporate Sponsor:

Element

2025 Golf Tournament Supporters:

Platinum Sponsors: Coco Group, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd., Mathews Dinsdale & Clark LLP

Gold Sponsors: Enginess, JRP Employee Benefit Solutions

Silver Sponsors: Baycor Construction Ltd., Catapult ERP

Bronze Sponsors: Hall Telecommunications Supply Ltd. in partnership with Panasonic and Williams Sound, Level5 Strategy, POI Business Interiors

Copper Sponsors: The ABER Group, BSQUARED, Compu-SOLVE Technologies, Trinetra Systems Inc.

Brass Sponsor: Oticon Canada, 3D Network Technology

In-Kind Sponsors: National Post, Imaged Advertising Creations, Porter Airlines, MLSE

Donors: Timothy Andradé, Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons, Francine McMullen, May Ramdial, Noor Ratansi

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Canadian Hearing Services proudly offers scholarships to Deaf and hard of hearing students to break down financial barriers to post-secondary education. Our National Scholarship Program, which launched in 2017, is the largest scholarship program in Canada that exclusively supports Deaf and hard of hearing students.

Scholarships are available for undergraduate and graduate students, including mature students attending accredited post-secondary institutions inside or outside of Canada. Scholarship grants are $3,000 for full-time students and $1,000 for part-time students. Grants may be applied to cover tuition, residence, educational resources and accommodations such as notetakers, interpreters, tutors and communication devices. Students who receive funding remain eligible for the same level of funding for up to four consecutive years.

A committee of Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing business leaders and academics review the application process each year. Scholarships are awarded based on financial and accommodation needs along with other factors.

ABOUT CANADIAN HEARING SERVICES

We empower lives. Proudly Canadian since 1940, Canadian Hearing Services is the country’s leader in accessibility, programs, services, education, and products that enable the Deaf and hard of hearing community to overcome barriers to participation. Building on over 85 years of experience, we deliver leading-edge accessibility solutions, clinical and social services. Our team is committed to upholding the highest standards, as recognized by Accreditation Canada’s Exemplary Standing. We offer scholarships to students in need across the country, and we are the largest nonprofit organization in Canada funding research that improves the quality of life for Deaf and hard of hearing people.

Media Contact:

Lisa Flowers, Marketing and Communications

[email protected] / 647-327-1344



