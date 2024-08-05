Canadian Producer Shane Fennessey Introduces Documentary “Singhs In The Ring”, Celebrating Gama Singh And The Legacy Of Stampede Wrestling Is Invited To Screen At The Toronto International Film Festival Of South Asia

Toronto, ONTARIO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shane Fennessey of Fennessy Films is not your typical filmmaker. A producer, writer, and director with a proven knack for turning ambitious ideas into reality—on time, on budget, and with a lot of heart—Fennessey’s unique path to filmmaking is the foundation of his success. Fennessey is a natural and disciplined force in film and documentary production. Since entering the industry, he has produced more than 10 feature documentaries, with three—Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, Bisping, and Breaking Olympia—acquired by Universal Pictures. Fennessey is also currently in production on “The Great Ones” – a 5-part docuseries about the 1980s Edmonton Oilers dynasty.

The new project from Fennessey’s stable set for public release is the acclaimed documentary, “Singhs in the Ring” – it was nominated for 9 Alberta Film Awards and Best Documentary and Best Director. It will be available on Crave in Canada as of October 20th.

An exuberant, heart-forward dive into legacy and impact, the film tells the story of Gama Singh, the Canadian Stampede Wrestling legend who turned prejudice into power, and the trials of his son, Raj, in carrying on the family name and honoring the family’s southeast Asian background, as the first of their kind in the wrestling world. Featuring WWE superstars Bret Hart, Chelsea Green, and Jinder Mahal, this doc is an action-packed, joyous homage to the wild, high-flying bygone era—while wrestling with the hard truths of identity, culture, and the challenging echoes of the past that still linger today.

Fans at the ‘International Film Festival of Southeast Asia’ will get to see “Singh’ on Sat.Oct.18th 2025 The screening will be hosted in participation with the City of Brampton. Attending the screening; Gama Singh, Raj Singh, Yuvraj Dhesi (WWE Champion Jinder Mahal), and director Akash Sherman.

It will be available on Crave in Canada as of October 20th.

International Film Festival of South Asia https://iffsatoronto.com

FILM: “Singhs in the Ring”

OFFICIAL TRAILER: https://youtu.be/DmlS-_Tm51Q

STREAMING: Available on Crave in Canada as of October 20, 2025.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers