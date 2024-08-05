Canadian Red Cross and Walmart Canada launch annual giving campaign 

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Red Cross, in collaboration with Walmart Canada, is pleased to announce its annual giving campaign in support of emergency response. For the month of July, Walmart customers across Canada will be invited to support the Red Cross by making a donation during checkout in stores and on Walmart.ca. Funds raised will support disaster relief, which may include emergency lodging, clothing, food, and personal items for people impacted by emergencies in Canada.

Support from Walmart, its associates and customers during this campaign is vital to building stronger and more resilient communities at a time when Canadians are experiencing a busy start to the wildfire season.

Already this year, fires have threatened communities across the country, and the Red Cross has been working tirelessly to provide support to people and communities who have been forced from their homes in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Thanks in part to Walmart Canada and its customers, the Red Cross is able to provide essential relief items and services to people in the immediate days following an emergency, and also during recovery.

Walmart Canada is the largest corporate partner of the Canadian Red Cross. Over the past 22 years, Walmart Canada, together with its associates and customers, has raised more than $77 million for the Red Cross.

Quotes

“It has been a busy start to the wildfire season in Canada, and we have a long summer still ahead of us. With thanks to the support of Walmart Canada, its associates, and customers, we’re well positioned to provide support to people who are impacted. The Red Cross responds to personal disasters every day across Canada, and alongside partners like Walmart Canada, we can continue to be there when Canadians need us most.”

– Amy Avis, chief of operations, Canadian Red Cross

“Walmart Canada’s annual Red Cross fundraising campaign is part of our commitment to help communities prepare for disasters and provide essential support during crises. As emergencies and disasters are increasing in severity and frequency, funds raised and donated are even more important, helping to ensure the Red Cross is well-equipped to respond and make a real difference in times of need. We encourage Canadians to give generously, especially during this already busy year of storms and wildfires.”

– Rob Nicol, vice president, corporate affairs and communications, Walmart Canada

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada’s flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers and is ranked one of the country’s top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada’s extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada’s social media pages -– Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

