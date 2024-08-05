Canadians are snacking more, drinking less and looking for more value for their shrinking dollar: 2025 Foodservice Facts report

Toronto, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Three in four Canadians (75%) are eating out less often due to the rising cost of living, according to Restaurants Canada’s 2025 Foodservice Facts report released today. That share rises to 81% for those aged 18 to 34.

As a result of this pullback in dining out, the 2025 outlook for foodservice businesses is mixed. An increase in domestic tourism is driving more sales, but Canadians are spending less per capita and opting to eat at home more than they were pre-pandemic.

“While conditions have improved somewhat over the past year, this is still a very challenging market, as Canadians continue to face an affordability crisis and rising operational costs are squeezing operators’ margins,” said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada. “To stay competitive and optimize limited revenues, restaurant operators need to understand current Canadian dining trends.”

Report highlights:

Per capita, Canadians are spending $1,035 at full-service restaurants and $1,135 at quick-service restaurants. In 2019, they were spending $1,165 and $1,150 respectively.

51% of Millennials make a purchase from a restaurant at least once a week, followed by 47% of Gen Z.

Lunchtime traffic at quick-service restaurants increased by 7.6%, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, reflecting return-to-office mandates and affordability concerns.

Solo dining reservations are up 28% compared to last year, according to Open Table.

65% of Canadians are replacing a traditional meal with a snack at least once a month. Millennials (53%) and Gen Z (50%) are more likely to do this at least once a week, compared to only 32% of Baby Boomers and 42% of Gen X.

64% of Canadians ordered delivery in the past six months, with Gen Z (79%) leading the way, compared to just 49% of Baby Boomers.

41% of Canadians report that their alcohol consumption has decreased over the past year, with Baby Boomers (46%) and Gen X (45%) leading the way.

Among those drinking less or no alcohol, 71% cite health concerns, 50% social or lifestyle reasons, and 34% say they are trying to save money.

French fries/potatoes/sweet potatoes/onion rings maintained their top spot as the most often ordered food item but saw the biggest year-over-year decline (-0.7% to 14.9%), while breakfast saw the biggest growth and maintained its second spot (+0.6% to 11.6%).

Hot coffee also remained the top drink order, but saw a 1.4% decline to 39.5%, while fruit juice (+1.5% to 4.9%) and iced tea (+0.5% to 2.3%) gained the most momentum.

“Cost of living concerns are hitting everyone right now, especially younger generations. Canadians still want to dine out or order in, but they are looking for more value for their dollar when they do,” added Sara Hamdy, Research Analyst at Restaurants Canada and one of the report’s authors.

