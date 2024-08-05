Canadians Reveal Top Comfort Foods to Cope with Winter

CANADIANS FIND WINTER COMFORT IN CHEESE

A family gathers for the holidays and enjoys freshly chunked Parmigiano Reggiano.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new survey asking Canadians to share their emotional associations with food, cheese, and the holidays finds that women are more comfort-driven eaters than men. The Canadian Comfort List, a study of 1,509 Canadians by the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium1, lands as Canada enters the second week of December and faces an abrupt cold snap, with forecasters predicting long periods of colder-than-normal temperatures.

Off the top, Canadians were asked a series of comfort, holiday, and food associations. The survey finds that melted and creamy cheese dishes—from mac & cheese and poutine to fondue and pizza—are the ultimate winter indulgence. It also found that women associate food strongly with emotional comfort, ritual, and indulgence—particularly warm, cozy, and cheesy dishes.

Two-thirds of Canadians (65%) think of melted cheese dishes as winter comfort food, with women (71%) considerably ahead of men (60%). Other survey highlights include:

My ideal winter evening includes takeout, Netflix, or a quiet night in: Women 79%, Men 66%

Cheese, especially in poutine, is a quintessentially Canadian comfort food: Women 76%, Men 69%

Melted or creamy cheese dishes are especially comforting: Women 74%, Men 64%

I think of pasta or risotto as winter comfort food: Women 58%, Men 42%

I enjoy trending or viral winter foods (cheesy recipes, pastas, breads, baked treats popular on social media): Women 52%, Men 40%

My ideal winter evening includes cozying up with cheese and wine: Women 42%, Men 36%

Women were also more likely than men to answer yes to a series of cheese statements, including:

Cheese makes me feel cozy, happy, nostalgic, and indulgent

Cheese reminds me of home, family, and the holidays

I associate cheese with seasonal traditions or family celebrations

I consider cheese the ultimate snacking food

“As winter approaches, we wanted to gauge Canadian sentiment on broad topics such as family, holidays, comfort, and, naturally, cheese, especially since Parmigiano Reggiano is the ultimate comfort cheese,” said Nicola Bertinelli, President of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium. “What we found in the survey was remarkable: many Canadians, particularly women, feel a strong connection to cheese, associating warm, cozy nights and cheese dishes with comfort, family, ritual, and the holidays. We are convinced that the values of our PDO are not only biodiversity, naturalness, and versatility of use, but also sharing and celebrating moments with family and friends, such as Christmas, both in Italy and in the world.”

Canada’s Cheese Paradox

Despite their love of cheese, some Canadians experience discomfort. In this regard, women are twice as likely as men (19% vs. 10%) to say they love cheese, but it causes them pain.

Lactose intolerance is quietly reshaping eating habits, particularly among younger Canadians. Nearly three-in-10 Canadians have someone in their household who avoids cheese due to lactose intolerance or sensitivity. Rates are higher among Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X (all above 30%) compared to Boomers (19%). Still, a large majority of Canadians (72%) enjoy cheese without barriers.

Naturally Lactose-Free

Parmigiano Reggiano is a staple in the daily diet of Italians, from children to the elderly. Thanks to its traditional production process, the King of Cheese is naturally lactose-free just 48 hours after production, as all of its lactose is transformed into lactic acid. Canadians who love cheese (even those with sensitivities) can enjoy it as confidently as Italians do.

There is one survey statement both men and women can agree on: While I typically feel skeptical, if a cheese is aged and naturally lactose-free, I am intrigued and would like to learn more. This holds true for 39 per cent of women and 36 per cent of men.

With over 3,500 tonnes exported in 2024 and a year-over-year increase of 24.5 per cent, Canada is the fifth largest foreign market for Parmigiano Reggiano and one of the markets with the greatest potential. These numbers reflect a constantly growing demand from discerning consumers who choose quality, authenticity, and tradition.

*For the Canadian Culinary Comfort List and Lactose Intolerance List, see the data tables below. Regional findings are available upon request.

Canadian Comfort List

agree with statement Canadians Men Women Gen Z Millennials Gen X Boomers I think of melted cheese dishes as winter comfort food 65% 60% 71% 59% 66% 64% 67% My ideal winter evening includes family meals or comfort food with others 73% 66% 79% 70% 79% 77% 64% I enjoy trending or viral winter foods 46% 40% 52% 54% 47% 42% 47% I enjoy regional or cultural winter/holiday cheese dishes from different countries or traditions 57% 54% 60% 59% 64% 55% 53% I consider cheese, including in dishes like poutine, a quintessential Canadian comfort food 73% 69% 76% 74% 79% 78% 62% I think of soup or stew as winter comfort food 90% 86% 94% 82% 91% 92% 91% I think of pasta or risotto as winter comfort food 50% 42% 58% 45% 51% 49% 52% I think of baked goods, desserts, or hot chocolate as winter comfort food 76% 72% 80% 86% 81% 74% 69% My ideal winter evening includes cozying up with cheese and wine 39% 36% 42% 35% 41% 39% 40% Cheese makes me feel cozy 49% 42% 55% 48% 55% 48% 44% Cheese makes me feel happy 63% 57% 69% 68% 70% 63% 54% Cheese makes me feel nostalgic 26% 23% 29% 34% 31% 26% 18% Cheese makes me feel indulgent 54% 46% 61% 58% 62% 55% 44% Cheese reminds me of home or family 37% 32% 42% 38% 36% 40% 35% Melted or creamy cheese dishes are especially comforting 69% 64% 74% 69% 74% 68% 66% I associate cheese with seasonal traditions or holiday celebrations 37% 33% 40% 35% 39% 36% 36% I consider cheese the ultimate snacking food 47% 40% 52% 44% 42% 49% 50% I consider cheese the ultimate snacking food 47% 40% 52% 44% 42% 49% 50%

Lactose Intolerance List

agree with statement Canadians Men Women Gen Z Millennials Gen X Boomers Cheese makes me feel bloated or uncomfortable 26% 23% 28% 33% 34% 26% 15% I or someone in my household avoids cheese due to lactose intolerance 27% 26% 28% 33% 30% 31% 19% I love cheese, but it causes me pain 14% 10% 19% 19% 19% 16% 8% I have no barriers and enjoy cheese freely 72% 74% 71% 69% 68% 74% 76% I am familiar that some cheeses (like Parmigiano Reggiano) are naturally lactose free 39% 33% 45% 41% 49% 34% 34% While I’m typically skeptical, if a cheese Is naturally lactose-free, I am intrigued and would like to learn more 37% 36% 39% 40% 38% 38% 36% Having a lactose free option allows me freedom to feed my family worry free 27% 23% 30% 30% 31% 26% 22% Grocery stores and restaurants lack options for people who want cheese but struggle with lactose 38% 33% 42% 48% 42% 37% 30%



About The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium is the protection body that includes all Parmigiano Reggiano producers who process the milk from the farmers of the Area of Origin (that includes only the Italian provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna to the left of Reno river, and Mantua to the right of Po River) into this PDO cheese complying with the Specifications. It was set up in 1934 and has the purpose of protecting, defending, and promoting the product, safeguarding its typicality and disseminating its knowledge worldwide. Every wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano is given a mark of origin (the well-known “dots” and starting from 2002, also a “casein plate”). Furthermore, every wheel is quality tested at an age of about 12 months. Only if the wheel passes this test, it is branded with the selection mark (oval mark). The certification of conformity with the Specifications is given by the P-R Quality Control Body on behalf of the European Union and the Ministry.

Parmigiano Reggiano is one of the oldest and richest cheeses in the world. This cheese is essentially produced the same way it was nine centuries ago: using the same ingredients (milk, salt, and rennet), with the same craftsmanship and production technique that has undergone very few changes over the centuries, thanks to the decision to keep it a fully natural production without the use of additives. Its production is governed by strict Specifications, registered with the European Union, because Parmigiano Reggiano is a cheese with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO). This means that Parmigiano Reggiano is a product that, based on its distinctive characteristics and its connection to the area of origin, is safeguarded by a system provided by the EU to protect consumers and producers alike.

1These findings are from a survey conducted by the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium from November 12th to November 14th, 2025, among a representative sample of 1509 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab71224e-a38b-4b09-8f16-49dd5065da9a



