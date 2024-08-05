CAOT Announces On the Move: The Canadian Driving Rehabilitation and Transportation Conference

Ottawa, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT) is pleased to announce that On the Move: The Canadian Driving Rehabilitation and Transportation Conference will take place November 18-19, 2025, at the Infinity Centre. The two-day hybrid, bilingual, national conference will attract more than 250 participants from across Canada, representing the full spectrum of mobility industry partners.

The conference will bring together occupational therapists, driving instructors, equipment dealers, manufacturers, researchers, regulators, clients, families, educators, decision makers, and funders to explore driving rehabilitation and community mobility.

On the Move will begin with remarks from Stephanie Cadieux, Canada’s Chief Accessibility Officer, and include a special keynote lecture from OTs and mobility experts Brenda Vrkljan and Isabelle Gelinas, titled “Moving Forward Together: Bridging the Past and Shaping the Future of Community Mobility.” The presentation will bridge past wisdom with future potential as the field navigates advances in automation and accessibility challenges, exploring how to preserve what works, reimagine what’s possible, and ensure people remain at the heart of every journey.

“This conference represents a unique opportunity for Canada’s mobility community to come together as our population ages and technological advancements are reshaping transportation,” says Lisa Diamond-Burchuk, CAOT’s Board Chair. “By bringing together such a diverse group of partners, we’re fostering a collaborative approach that’s essential for improving mobility outcomes for everyone living in Canada.”

On the Move: The Canadian Driving Rehabilitation and Transportation Conference will feature a diverse range of educational and inspirational programming, including:

Practical workshops led by industry experts and panel discussions with leading professionals

All online sessions are available with subtitles in French or English

Networking opportunities for cross-sector collaboration

Interactive exhibit hall showcasing 10 adaptive vehicles and the latest transportation technology

One day of pre-conference workshops on November 17 (choose to add it on to the full conference registration or attend that day only)

Registration is now open for the conference, with the full program available online.

For more information about “On the Move: Canadian Driving Rehabilitation and Transportation Conference,” including registration details, hotel information, and the complete program, visit CAOT’s website.

About the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists

The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT) is a national organization that supports more than 20,000 occupational therapists (OTs), occupational therapist assistants (OTAs), and students who work or study in Canada. We provide resources, services, and learning opportunities that assist OTs and OTAs in achieving excellence in their professional practice. Additionally, CAOT provides leadership in the development and promotion of the occupational therapy profession in Canada and internationally.

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers