Capital Power partners with the Canadian Football League to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power”) is excited to announce a new partnership with the Canadian Football League (“CFL”) to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. As part of this collaboration, Capital Power is sponsoring two reconciliACTION initiatives to honour, empower and strengthen connections with Indigenous communities across Canada through the power of sport.

In advance of the CFL’s slate of games in support of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Capital Power and the Edmonton Elks hosted two youth flag football clinics with Enoch Cree Nation, Paul First Nation and Samson Cree Nation in Alberta. An additional clinic is set for this week with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Six Nations of the Grand River in southern Ontario. Led by CFL players, the clinics focus on empowering Indigenous youth through skills-building, teamwork and sharing the joy of football. Capital Power is also the Official Partner of the CFL’s Truth and Reconciliation Donation Program, matching up to $30,000 in sales of the 2025 New Era sideline collection. Proceeds will go towards Indigenous Youth Roots, a youth-led organization that works with communities to provide programs, grants, and opportunities to empower Indigenous youth across Canada. The collection will be available online (Sept. 19-30 at www.cfl.ca/shop) and at the following games:

September 26 | CGY at MTL | 7 pm ET

September 26 | TOR at BC | 10 pm ET

September 27 | HAM at WPG | 3 pm ET

September 27 | SSK at EDM | 7 pm ET

October 3 | SSK at OTT | 7:30 pm ET

“As a North American power producer, we are electrifying communities across Turtle Island, and proud to be partnering with the CFL supporting Indigenous youth to spark passion through sport, teambuilding and fun,” said Ferio Pugliese, Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Officer, Capital Power. “At Capital Power, our commitment to reconciliation is grounded in thoughtful action – connecting, learning and partnering to support capacity building, economic resilience and youth empowerment with Indigenous neighbours across communities.”

Capital Power proudly works with Indigenous communities in Canada and the United States to develop, construct and operate our projects in a respectful manner. We work to create opportunities for authentic engagement and meaningful connections with the goal of achieving long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships. This partnership represents another step on our journey of reconciliation. To learn more about Indigenous Relations at Capital Power, visit: https://www.capitalpower.com/sustainability/community/indigenous-relations/.

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

For more information, please contact :



CBJ Newsmakers