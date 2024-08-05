CapitalMarketsDad.com Shares a Holiday Thank You to Its Community of Parents, Pros, and Market Fans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapitalMarketsDad.com, the lifestyle and media brand at the intersection of capital markets and modern parenthood, is wishing a heartfelt holiday thank you to its community of readers, partners, and supporters who helped bring this to life in 2025.

“In a year that demanded both hustle and heart, our community showed up proving you can be both a great professional and parent,” said Andrew Moncur, Founder of Capital Markets Dad. “Thank you for reading, sharing, and laughing with us as we built something that blends markets, family, and real life. You’re the reason this brand works.”

Over the past year, Capital Markets Dad expanded its newsletter readership, launched new market initiatives, and introduced apparel. The platform also deepened its mission to make capital markets content more approachable for busy parents and ambitious professionals without losing the wit, warmth, and weekend sideline wisdom that define the brand.

“This holiday season, we’re celebrating the wins big and small,” Moncur added. “From first trades to first steps, from market insights to bedtime stories. Thank you for proving that finance can be both sharp and human.”

How to Get Involved This Holiday Season

Subscribe to the newsletter for fresh approachable market insights

to the newsletter for fresh approachable market insights Partner with us on editorial pieces that reach a new generation of investors

with us on editorial pieces that reach a new generation of investors Gear up with hoodies, hats, and golf shirts that give finance a friendly face

About Capital Markets Dad

Capital Markets Dad is a media and lifestyle brand built for people who navigate markets and family life often on the same calendar making finance more accessible, modern, and fun. Learn more at CapitalMarketsDad.com.

Media Contact

Press: [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers