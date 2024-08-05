Captain Real Estate Hosts Exclusive VIP Broker Event Showcasing Move-In Ready Limited Inventory Rise at Stride Towns and Condo Suites in Port Credit

Captain Real Estate is proud to announce an exclusive RSVP-only VIP Broker Event taking place on Friday, September 26, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1063 Douglas McCurdy Common, Mississauga, Unit 104. This highly anticipated vip event will feature move-in ready urban townhomes with stunning rooftop terraces starting from just $699,000, alongside limited inventory of Rise at Stride condo suites, including luxury lofts and oversized terraces.

Port Credit, one of Mississauga’s most sought-after waterfront communities, has long been celebrated for its vibrant mix of lifestyle amenities, scenic marina views, and small-town charm within a bustling urban centre. Unlike many parts of the Greater Toronto Area where prices have softened, Port Credit real estate has held its value exceptionally well thanks to strong buyer demand, walkable conveniences, and unmatched proximity to transit, waterfront parks, and cultural attractions. It remains one of the few markets where projects are still worth buying into, offering lasting value for homeowners and investors alike.

Guests attending the VIP Broker Event will enjoy first access to a limited collection of condos and townhomes offering modern finishes, open layouts, and spacious private outdoor living. The move-in ready townhomes boast expansive rooftop terraces ideal for entertaining, while the boutique Rise at Stride condos feature loft-style living and oversized terraces designed to bring the outdoors in. With limited availability, this event provides a rare opportunity for brokers and clients alike to secure a piece of this thriving lakeside community.

Families are especially drawn to Port Credit for its great schools, easy access to the GO Transit network, and commuter-friendly location that connects seamlessly to downtown Toronto and the wider GTA. Combined with waterfront trails, boutique shopping, and a dynamic food scene, the area continues to attract buyers who want both lifestyle and long-term value in one address.

Captain Real Estate emphasizes the exclusivity of this offering. Attendance is by RSVP only, and spots are limited. Brokers and prospective buyers are encouraged to confirm their attendance by contacting [email protected] or calling 416.848.2000. You can bring your broker or contact us directly. Personalized tours and detailed insights into pricing, floor plans, and investment opportunities will be available throughout the afternoon. With the enduring strength of the Port Credit market and the limited selection of move-in ready homes, this event is set to be one of the season’s most important real estate showcases in Mississauga.

Rise at Stride Condos and Townhomes bring modern coastal living to the heart of Port Credit, blending sophisticated design with relaxed, everyday elegance. Located just steps from the waterfront, this boutique-style development features open-concept suites with Scandinavian-inspired interiors—think clean lines, light wood accents, quartz countertops, and sleek European craftsmanship. Every detail is designed for intuitive functionality, offering residents a refined yet comfortable lifestyle.

Beyond the interiors, Rise at Stride is about connection—both to the community and the outdoors. Expansive terraces with fire features and lounge seating invite residents to enjoy Lake Ontario’s views, while nearby trails, shops, and restaurants make Port Credit’s vibrant charm easily accessible. With thoughtful amenities and a location that balances urban energy with waterfront tranquility, Rise at Stride redefines upscale living in one of Mississauga’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

For more information, please visit RiseatStride.com or rsvp today by visiting https://riseatstride.com/media/broker-event and filling out a short form. If you don’t have a broker, please send an email at [email protected]. Don’t miss a chance to get a new Port Credit Condo or Townhouse at a remarkably low affordable price.