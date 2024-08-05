Carbon Streaming Announces Amendment to Azuero Reforestation Carbon Removal Stream

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today announce amendments to the terms of the carbon credit streaming agreement (the “Azuero Reforestation Stream”) with Azuero Reforestación Colectiva, S.A. (“ARC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of leading project developer Ponterra Ltd. (“Ponterra”), Microsoft Corporation (“Microsoft”) and Rubicon Carbon Capital LLC (“Rubicon”) for the ARC Restauro Azura project (the “Azuero Reforestation Project” or the “Project”) located in Panama.

Project amendments include the revision and refinement of the plan by the project.

Pursuant to the Amendment, Rubicon and Microsoft maintain ongoing funding obligations and Carbon Streaming has no ongoing funding obligations but maintains an option to participate in future funding moving forward. To date, the Company has paid an upfront deposit of US$1.2 million. The option, exercisable by Carbon Streaming on or before June 30, 2026 (the “First Election Period”) or on or before June 30, 2027 (the “Second Election Period”), would require Carbon Streaming to fund an additional US$4.6 million and US$3.8 million, respectively. Initial carbon credit issuance from the Project is expected in 2029 and is expected to continue through to 2052

If the Company does not exercise its option, the Project is expected to restore a minimum of 7,500 hectares (previously 10,000 hectares) of degraded tropical forest on the Azuero Peninsula in Panama that has been converted to low-density cattle ranchland over the last century and is expected to remove 2.32 million tonnes (previously 3.24 million tonnes) of carbon dioxide equivalent (“tCO2e”) and generate an equivalent number of carbon credits under Verra’s Afforestation, Reforestation & Revegetation (ARR) methodology (VM0047). The Company would expect to receive approximately 54,000 carbon credits (approximately 2.3% of the total credits) through 2052 (previously approximately 438,000 carbon credits (approximately 13.5% of total credits).

If the Company exercises its option at the First Election Period, the Project is expected to restore a minimum of 9,539 hectares and is expected to remove 2.94 million tonnes of tCO2e and generate an equivalent number of carbon credits, with the Company expected to receive 357,000 carbon credits (12.1% of the total credits) through 2052.

If the Company exercises its option at the Second Election Period the Project is expected to restore a minimum of 9,050 hectares and is expected to remove 2.79 million tonnes of tCO2e and generate an equivalent number of carbon credits with the Company expected to receive approximately 295,000 carbon credits (10.6% of the total credits) through 2052.

The offtake between Microsoft and the Company to purchase 100% of carbon credits that Carbon Streaming receives from the Project through 2040 will remain in place.

Marin Katusa, CEO stated, “Carbon Streaming would like to thank all parties involved in moving the Azuero Project forward towards success. We believe in the Project and the developer team and look forward to the milestone successes of the Project being achieved. Carbon Streaming currently has C$53.7 million in cash, no debt and 48.5 million shares outstanding.”

Carbon Streaming’s focus is on projects that generate high-quality carbon credits and have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

