Cavendish Farms launches two exciting twists on familiar classics

DIEPPE, New Brunswick, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prepare to crave the crinkle! Cavendish Farms is proud to introduce two new products this fall, both offering exciting new twists on old favourites: Quick Crisp Crinkle Chips and FlavourCrisp Crinkle Fries.

Snack time will never be the same with Cavendish Farms’ Quick Crisp Crinkle Chips, a hot new take on potato chips. Made to cook in just five minutes in the air fryer, and perfect for dipping, hosting, and solo snacking, the Crinkle Chips join the game-changing Quick Crisp lineup of products.

“Canadians are snacking more than ever and they’re looking for higher quality ways to satisfy those cravings,” says Julie Levesque, Vice President of Marketing, Cavendish Farms. “Our new, hot crinkle chips are a perfect addition to our Quick Crisp lineup. Quick Crisp products have brought an influx of new shoppers to the freezer aisle, and we’re confident these new Crinkle Chips will excite Canadians and bring even more new shoppers to the category.”

Hot chips aren’t the only twist from Cavendish Farms this fall. The company is launching a new take on Canada’s favourite fry with its new FlavourCrisp Crinkle Fries. Wrapped in Cavendish Farms’ mouth-watering FlavourCrisp batter, these new, crispy crinkled fries were made to help Canadians enjoy the buzzy restaurant cut at home.

“Who doesn’t love a crinkle fry? They’re nostalgic and they’re making a huge comeback,” says Levesque. “Crinkle fries are a special cut and they evoke so many memories. We’ve heard incredible crinkle fry stories about hockey arenas, kids’ birthday parties, and favourite restaurants. We can’t wait for people to add to their memories with our new FlavourCrisp Crinkle Fries.”

The all-new Cavendish Farms Quick Crisp Crinkle Chips and FlavourCrisp Crinkle Fries are now available at major grocery retailers across Canada.

About: For 45 years, Cavendish Farms has been a family-owned business. It puts pride, dedication, and a whole lot of know-how into everything it grows, and everything it makes. Cavendish Farms® Quick Crisp and FlavourCrisp products can be found in the frozen section of your favourite grocer in Canada. In most stores, you can expect to find a variety of Cavendish Farms products. For more information about Cavendish Farms and its new products, please visit www.cavendishfarms.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7eef488-850a-4763-9c70-8e8ffdfc1b3d



CBJ Newsmakers