Cavvy to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Results and Announces Participation at Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cavvy Energy Ltd. (“Cavvy” or the “Company”) (TSX:CVVY) will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2025 on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after market close.

President & Chief Executive Officer Darcy Reding and Chief Financial Officer Adam Gray will discuss the financial results and company developments on an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. MDT / 10:30 a.m. EDT.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rzdyekjc/

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please follow this link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIca286e95b11e4fa7aa39971e39b70b74

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the conclusion of the event and may be accessed using the webcast link above.

SCHACHTER CATCH THE ENERGY CONFERENCE

Cavvy is pleased to be participating in the annual Schachter Catch the Energy Conference (“the Conference”). The Conference provides an opportunity for investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with senior leadership from over 45 participating companies in the upstream energy, energy services, infrastructure and pipeline sectors as well as renewable technology firms.

Darcy Reding will deliver a presentation at 1:15 p.m. MDT (3:15 p.m. EDT) in Presentation Room 2. The presentation will be made available to all shareholders on the Company’s website at www.cavvyenergy.com prior to the Conference. We look forward to chatting with you at Cavvy’s company booth at the conference where you can learn more about the exciting progress we’ve made and our future plans.

To register or for more information about the Conference, please visit the Conference’s website.

Event Details:

Date: October 18, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Location: Mount Royal University, Bella Concert Hall and Roderick Mah Centre for Continuous Learning, Calgary, AB, Canada

ABOUT CAVVY ENERGY

Cavvy Energy is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is a significant upstream producer and midstream custom processor of natural gas, NGLs, condensate, and sulphur from Western Canada. Cavvy’s vision is to provide responsible, affordable natural gas and derived products to meet society’s energy security needs.

For further information, visit www.cavvyenergy.com , or please contact:

Darcy Reding, President & Chief Executive Officer Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Telephone: (403) 261-5900 Investor Relations [email protected]

