CBP Capital Adds Industry Veteran Ahead of Next Fund Launch

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBP Capital, the investment and fund management division of Colonnade BridgePort, is pleased to welcome seasoned real estate executive Marshall Elliott as Senior Vice President, Fund Management. Elliott brings over 15 years experience in real estate investment and will play a key role in the continued growth of CBP Capital – including the launch next month of its newest investment funds.

In his role, Elliott will lead capital raising and deployment initiatives, connecting high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and investment advisors with institutional-quality real estate investment opportunities across Ottawa, the Greater Toronto Area, and Atlantic Canada.

“Marshall brings a proven track record of success and deep industry knowledge and experience that align perfectly with our strategy and growth plans,” said Andrew Blair, Managing Partner and head of CBP Capital. “His expertise and relationships will be incredibly valuable as we launch our next round of funds and continue to expand our investor network.”

Prior to joining CBP Capital, Elliott led the investments team for the Canadian platform of BentallGreenOak (BGO), where he oversaw over $4 billion in transactions across more than a decade. Prior to that, he was member of the corporate finance team at First Capital REIT.

“Joining CBP Capital at this exciting point in its growth is a tremendous opportunity,” said Elliott. “With Colonnade BridgePort’s full range of integrated investment, operating, and development expertise, CBP Capital is exceptionally well-positioned to deliver long-term, sustainable value for our investors.”

CBP Capital’s inaugural fund closed in 2024 and is already fully committed through existing or planned investments in a series of transit-oriented, mixed-use, multi-family developments in Ottawa. Construction is well underway at the fund’s first project, Artefact on Argyle, a 12-storey, 127-unit boutique residential tower in the city’s Centretown community. Groundbreaking is expected at two additional sites later in 2025.

About CBP Capital – colonnadebridgeport.ca

CBP Capital, a division of Colonnade BridgePort, manages private equity funds – including the CBP Real Estate Fund – applying the full range of the company’s comprehensive investment and asset management expertise and other real estate services. Our funds enable private investors to access real estate opportunities of a quality and scale typically available only to institutional investors. Acting on behalf of both private and institutional real estate investors, we protect and enhance invested capital, applying a wide range of financing and transactional experience, market intelligence, and analytical expertise to all forms of real estate investment.

About Colonnade BridgePort – colonnadebridgeport.ca

Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate company providing comprehensive property management, leasing, acquisition, development, investment and asset management services for commercial and residential properties. With a focus on understanding each client’s unique goals, we leverage our real estate expertise and market insights to deliver exceptional performance. Headquartered in Ottawa, Colonnade BridgePort also has offices in Toronto, Mississauga, Dartmouth, and Fredericton.

