CCC and Soucy Techno celebrate 17 year winning streak with U.S. military

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CCC is proud to announce the successful completion of a contract to supply the U.S. Army with Soucy Techno’s T-107 Ground Side Kevlar Rubber. The delivery builds on 17 years of continuous contracts awarded to CCC by the U.S. Department of Defense for products manufactured by Soucy Techno.

Soucy Techno, a unit of the Soucy Group based in Sherbrooke, Quebec, is known for developing and manufacturing rubber track systems and rubber compounds. The T-107 compound is a critical component in the U.S. Army’s ongoing efforts to modernize and maintain its fleet of armored vehicles, providing enhanced durability, ballistic resistance, and performance in demanding operational environments. Soucy’s products are used in advanced Composite Rubber Track (CRT) systems, which are lighter, quieter, and more durable than traditional steel tracks. These systems have been deployed on a range of military platforms, including the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, M113 APC, and Robotic Combat Vehicles (RCVs).

“Seventeen years of consistent collaboration with the U.S. Army is a testament to the quality of Soucy Techno’s products and the strength of the Canada-U.S. defence partnership,” said Diane Montambault, VP of Contract Management and Operations at CCC. “We are proud to help deliver reliable Canadian solutions that contribute directly to the readiness and mobility of U.S. ground forces.”

CCC is the designated contracting authority for purchases by the U.S. DoD from Canada worth USD $250,000 or more. Through its U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, CCC partners with Canadian businesses like Soucy Techno to supply the U.S. DoD with made in Canada solutions. To learn more, contact the CCC team.

CCC’s partnership with Soucy Techno exemplifies how Canadian innovation and industrial capability contribute to the defence and security of Canada’s allies.

