CCC, Nav-Aids supply Black Hawk ground support testing equipment to U.S. Army

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded a contract by the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) for pressure test adapters manufactured by Nav-Aids. The adapters will allow U.S. Army maintenance crews to safely connect test equipment to Black Hawk helicopters, and check for leaks, pressure stability, and system health.

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Nav-Aids Ltd. is a globally recognized leader in the design and manufacture of avionics testing equipment, particularly pitot-static test adapters and air data accessory kits. The company specializes in pressure test adapters, which are critical tools used to verify the integrity and performance of aircraft pitot-static systems. Its adapters are designed to interface seamlessly with various aircraft models, including civil, corporate, military, and even space vehicles. Each pressure test adapter is engineered to create a secure, leak-free connection between the aircraft’s static ports or pitot probes and the test equipment. This ensures accurate readings during routine maintenance or troubleshooting.

Nav-Aids offers over 500 aircraft-specific adapters, available individually or as part of comprehensive kits that include all necessary components for testing. In addition to hardware, Nav-Aids provides technical support and after-sales service, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in aviation safety.

Through its free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, CCC enables companies like Nav-Aids to deliver made-in-Canada solutions to the U.S. military. Together, CCC and Nav-Aids are providing the pressure test adapters to the U.S. Army Command, which oversees the Active Army, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard. The command is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping U.S. army personnel, and supporting civil authorities during emergencies. For 2024 alone, the U.S. Army budget was approximately $185.5 billion, which included $15.77 billion on Research, Development, Test & Evaluation.

