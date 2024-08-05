CCC, Purifics provide world’s most Advanced Oxidation Process to U.S. Navy

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded a contract by the United States Department of War (U.S. DoD) to provide the most advanced Photo-Cat Oxidation system available to the U.S. Navy. Manufactured by Purifics, the world-class water purification system is designed to eliminate both organic and inorganic contaminants. It operates without filters or chemicals, offering sustainable, low-maintenance, and highly effective water purification.

Based in London, Ontario, Purifics is a Canadian innovator in advanced water purification system that enables the removal and destruction of a wide range of contaminants, including PFAS, 1,4-dioxane, and THM precursors, without the need for chemical additives or pre-treatment. Purifics’ systems are designed for Zero Liquid Discharge, ensuring sustainable water recovery while minimizing waste.

With over 30 years of experience and 35 patents, Purifics delivers compact, automated solutions that reduce operational costs, energy consumption, and environmental impact. Its fifth-generation Silicon Carbide ceramic membranes offer unmatched durability and performance, making them ideal for municipal, industrial, and reuse applications. Purifics’ “Filter, Destroy, Recover” approach sets a new standard in water treatment efficiency and reliability.

Together, CCC and Purifics will help the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) to upgrade the existing water cleaning system used by the U.S. Navy. NSWC IHD plays a central role in the U.S. Navy’s $2.7 billion USD Energetics Comprehensive Modernization Plan. It leads over 500 infrastructure projects to upgrade munitions manufacturing, enhance surge capacity, and support next-generation energetics, ensuring readiness for future conflicts and strategic deterrence.

As Canada’s foreign military sales agency, CCC is funded by the Government of Canada to enable companies like Purifics to deliver made-in-Canada solutions to the U.S. Navy and other entities of U.S. DoD. Through CCC’s free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, Canadian businesses can access the expertise and support they need to succeed in the complex U.S. DoD procurement market. To learn more, contact the CCC team.

