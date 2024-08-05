CCC signs MoU to bring Canadian space tech and expertise to Cyprus

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CCC is very pleased to announce it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence (“ECoE”), a leading Cypriot space innovation and research organization affiliated with the Cyprus University of Technology. This MoU marks a strategic bilateral partnership that will promote collaboration between Canada and Cyprus in the growing space technology and Earth observation sectors.

The MoU was signed in Nicosia, Cyprus, by Her Excellency Mrs. Karine Asselin, Ambassador of Canada to Greece and High Commissioner to Cyprus, on behalf of CCC and in the presence of Dr. Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of the Republic of Cyprus.

“This agreement aligns with Canada’s commitment to strengthening global collaboration in the space sector. By leveraging CCC’s government-to-government contracting expertise and ECoE’s scientific excellence, we aim to accelerate innovative solutions and expand commercial opportunities for Canadian and Cypriot businesses,” said Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of CCC.

This partnership builds on CCC’s mission of promoting Canada’s export diversification by linking Canadian expertise with global innovation centres. It opens new opportunities for collaboration for Canadian exporters in satellite technology, Earth observation services, space-based training solutions, and related fields. Together, CCC and ECoE will work to produce lasting benefits for communities in Canada, Cyprus, and the broader Eastern Mediterranean region.

